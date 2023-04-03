Patriots’ Matt Judon Makes Recruitment Pitch to 3x All-Pro

New England Patriots linebacker Matt Judon couldn’t care less if a report exists about his team being out of the running for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Judon made a recruitment pitch to Hopkins via social media on Monday, April 3, amid the three-time All-Pro’s uncertain future with the Arizona Cardinals. Judon’s post featured a picture of himself and Hopkins next to a Wrestle Mania GIF of Randy Savage saying “you may not like it, but accept it”.

Hopkins, who has a two-year $54.5 million contract with the Cardinals has been linked to trade rumors this offseason. The Patriots appeared out of the running in late March based on The Athletic reporter Jeff Howe’s report.

“With a new Cardinals regime, headed by GM Monti Ossenfort and coach Jonathan Gannon, rival teams know Hopkins would be a salary dump, which significantly reduces his trade value,” Howe wrote. “That’s why teams like the Patriots, who had an early conversation with the Cardinals, don’t plan to pursue him unless there’s a substantial change in philosophy, according to a league source.”

Judon has been a persistent recruiter this offseason, but the Patriots have yet to land a play of Hopkins’ caliber. However, Judon — and possibly the Patriots organization — might benefit from the lack of another team making a move for Hopkins.

Hopkins Trade Market Doesn’t Look Promising

New England could jump at pursuing Hopkins if his market dwindles according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer on the “Greg Bedard Podcast” on March 31.

The Cardinals wanted at least a second-round pick and another player or pick, according to Breer’s report. Acquiring Hopkins in a trade would create a $19.5 million salary cap hit this year, and the Patriots only have $11.8 million per Spotrac.

“I think for a team like the Patriots, it would either be no draft-pick compensation or way, way, way down from Arizona’s initial ask, and an adjustment to the contract,” Breer said. “And that obviously gives Hopkins considerable control over the situation, because if you’re going to change the contract, then you have to go to him.”

“So I think this is a really, really complicated one, and [the Patriots] haven’t shown great interest,” Breer added. “They haven’t really been in it to this point. Like, if his market collapsed completely and he was cut or he was available for almost nothing and is willing to redo his contract, maybe we’re talking about something else.”

Hopkins Release Gains Steam Despite Star’s Prowess

Breer doubled down on Monday regarding Hopkins possibly getting cut.

“… some think the lack of action on Hopkins is because potential suitors believe the Cardinals will wind up cutting their 30-year-old star receiver because his age and his contract make him hard to move,” Breer wrote on Monday.

A former first round NFL Draft pick of the Houston Texans in 2013, Hopkins is still one of the best receivers in the game. He had 64 catches for 717 yards and three touchdowns last year in 10 games for the Cardinals.

Overall, the former Clemson star has five Pro Bowl appearances amid six 1,000-yard seasons. Hopkins has caught at least six or more touchdowns in every season except three, and the first was his rookie year.