Former Patriots Receiver Explores Joining Cowboys

While former first round draft pick Laquon Treadwell didn’t catch on with the New England Patriots, the journeyman wide receiver hasn’t quit his NFL career.

Treadwell worked out for the Dallas Cowboys on March 31 according to the NFL transaction wire. He spent almost a month with the Patriots’ practice squad last season when the team signed him in September, but the Patriots released him in October.

His bouncing around practice squads paid off late in the 2022 season when he moved up to the active roster for the Seattle Seahawks in December. He played in six games and caught six passes for 42 yards.

New England worked out Treadwell early last season because of an injury to rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton. Treadwell couldn’t crack the active roster, and the Patriots released him after quarterback became a bigger need on the practice squad amid an injury to starter Mac Jones. The Patriots signed quarterback Garrett Gilbert to the practice squad for depth after Treadwell’s release.

The New England #Patriots have released WR Laquon Treadwell from their practice squad pic.twitter.com/Un3ufWlBcG — Midwest Sports Network (@MWSNsports) October 5, 2022

Originally a No. 23 pick by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2016 NFL Draft, Treadwell never lived up to expectations. Treadwell shined at Ole Miss in college with 202 catches for 2,393 yards and 21 touchdowns in 35 career games. It didn’t translate to the NFL where he struggled with the Vikings for 65 receptions, 701 yards, and two touchdowns in four seasons.

Treadwell Made Progress Before Patriots Stint

Treadwell tried to turn things around after he signed with the Atlanta Falcons in 2020, but he played in five games and finished with six catches for 49 yards and two touchdowns. The Jacksonville Jaguars then gave him a chance in 2021, and he tallied a career-high 434 yards on 33 catches.

Despite his progress, the Jaguars released him in August 2022 before the Patriots signed him. Treadwell also spent a couple of weeks on the Arizona Cardinals practice squad in October 2022 before he landed with the Seahawks.

If Treadwell can catch on with the Cowboys or another team, it will be his sixth team in seven years. Dallas doesn’t have “imminent plans to sign” Treadwell according to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson.

Treadwell has earned $11.5 million in his career, per Spotrac, amid his rookie contract with the Vikings and subsequent stints around the league.

Patriots Wide Receiver Needs Remain

While Treadwell likely won’t come into the equation for New England again, the Patriots have holes to fill at receiver for 2023.

The Patriots lost Jakobi Meyers in free agency to the Las Vegas Raiders but signed JuJu Smith-Schuster from the Kansas City Chiefs. New England also lost Nelson Agholor to the Baltimore Ravens.

That leaves the Patriots without two of the top five reception leaders from last season. Kendrick Bourne remains on the roster as does DeVante Parker, who finished sixth in receptions last year.

New England could add another receiver in free agency such as numerous veterans remain available such as Julio Jones, Randall Cobb, Jarvis Landry, and Byron Pringle. The Patriots could draft a receiver or two, and prospect visits have gained steam of late.

USC’s Jordan Addison visited the Patriots recently as did TCU’s Quentin Johnson and Boston College’s Zay Flowers earlier in the offseason.