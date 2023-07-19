Patriots Host Former Super Bowl Running Back: Report

The New England Patriots kept in the hunt for an additional running back with a recent visit by one-time Super Bowl champion Darrell Henderson.

Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reported that the Patriots hosted the former Los Angeles Rams running back for a tryout on Wednesday, July 19. The Patriots also worked out former Bucs running back Leonard Fournette.

All of that came amid the persistent rumors of the Patriots’ interest in free agent star running back Dalvin Cook. Those rumors stirred up again amid the Patriots missing out on wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in free agency.

Henderson would give the Patriots additional veteran depth at running back behind Rhamondre Stevenson and Ty Montgomery. It could cost the Patriots up to $5.6 million annually, based on Spotrac’s estimates, but less than what Cook would cost.

Cook has been lobbying for top running back money, which land him north of $10 million annually based on the top backs in the league. He previously turned down an offer from the Miami Dolphins, and he hasn’t accepted a $7 million offer from his former team, the Minnesota Vikings.

Fournette could cost less than either Cook or Henderson at $2.3 million annually per Spotrac. However, Henderson is younger than both running backs at age 25.

In addition, Henderson averages more yards per carry than Fournette consistently. Henderson averaged four yards per carry last season but garnered 4.5 and 4.6 yards per attempt the previous two seasons. Fournette averaged 3.8 yards per carry or lower in two of the past three seasons.

Rams Didn’t Wear Out Henderson as Lead RB

Henderson also doesn’t have the wear and tear of Cook or Fournette. The Rams didn’t use Henderson as the lead back for most of his time in Los Angeles as he split time behind the likes of Cam Akers and former Patriots back Sony Michel.

Last season, Henderson rushed for 283 yards and three touchdowns on 70 carries in 10 games, but he had stronger campaigns before that. He averaged 143.5 carries for 656 yards and five touchdowns the previous two seasons during the Rams’ Super Bowl run.

Henderson caught three passes for 43 yards in the Rams’ win over the Cincinnati Bengals for the 2021 Super Bowl. He has a history making plays in the passing game throughout his career.

In four years, Henderson maintained a 7.2 yards per reception career average amid 66 catches for 474 yards and four touchdowns. On the ground, he has 369 carries for 1,742 yards and 13 touchdowns in his career.

Los Angeles drafted Henderson out of Memphis in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He produced an impressive three-year collegiate career with the Tigers as he garnered 4,303 total offensive yards and 44 touchdowns.

Darrell Henderson Still of Value Despite Down Season

Things just didn’t pan out for Henderson in his final season as the team waived him in November 2022 amid a dismal 5-12 campaign. He signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars shortly after, but the Jaguars waived him in December.

Despite the down season, the Patriots need another running back with experience. Henderson has 50 games and 28 starts of experience.

After Stevenson and Montgomery, the Patriots have Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris, who both played sparingly last season as rookies. The Patriots already lost veteran Damien Harris to free agency and let James Robinson go because of injury issues.