DeAndre Hopkins Visit With Patriots to Yield Likely Result, Insider Says

As the New England Patriots host prized free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on Thursday, June 15, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport does not see the same “optimism” for a deal as mentioned in a prior report.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported on Wednesday that “there’s optimism the two sides can find a way to reach an agreement, according to a person with knowledge of the matter”. Rapoport sees the waiting game taking effect instead as he noted that a deal didn’t get done to no surprise amid Hopkins’ previous visit with the Tennessee Titans.

“It did sound like the Titans visit was really positive for DeAndre Hopkins. I did not expect a deal to get done around the time of his visit,” Rapoport said. “I would even be a little surprised if a deal gets done with the Patriots, whose visit is today and tomorrow, because if you’re DeAndre Hopkins, similar to what we’ve talked about with [free agent running back] Dalvin Cook, waiting makes sense.”

From Inside Minicamps on NFL+: FA WR DeAndre Hopkins is visiting the #Patriots, but waiting until training camp to sign anywhere makes sense for all sides. pic.twitter.com/2mYDrpDfbm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 14, 2023

Hopkins got released by the Arizona Cardinals on May 26 amid his $54.5 million contract with the team. He can still play at a high level despite just 64 catches for 717 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games last season, but teams might not want to pay his asking price at the moment — a projected $23.2 million annually by Spotrac.

“You have no idea what is going to happen over the next month. Or maybe even early into training camp,” Rapoport said. “There are always, unfortunately, injuries. There are needs created. There are teams who take a look at the rookies and go, ‘OK, this guy, I thought he was going to contribute, [but] maybe he’s not ready to contribute just yet.’ Maybe a need arises.”

“It makes sense if you’re a veteran player who maybe doesn’t necessarily need to go to training camp like the rest of us do,” Rapoport added. “Waiting makes sense. So, I think for DeAndre Hopkins, get all the information you possibly can today and tomorrow, and maybe sit back a little bit and consider your options.”

DeAndre Hopkins Linked to Patriots Throughout Offseason

Hopkins had been linked to the Patriots and trade rumors throughout the offseason. He acknowledged the rumors during the “I AM Athlete” podcast, where he also listed traits of a potential team — some of which matched New England.

In addition, Hopkins teased the Patriots with an Instagram video that he took down shortly after. He also joked around on Instagram with linebacker Matthew Judon regarding another nod to the Patriots in another post by the star receiver.

Bill Belichick Mum on DeAndre Hopkins Visit

Previously, Hopkins and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had a friendly exchange caught on camera amid a December 2022 game. Belichick said little about the Hopkins visit this week, however.

“We’re working through it, so I don’t really have anything to add to that,” Belichick told reporters on Monday, June 12. “I think it relates more to logistics and things like that. So, I’m not really a travel agent here. I’m not going to say it’s going to happen here, or not going to happen or whatever.”

“There’s a lot of other stuff going on that I’m not directly involved in, and so I’m not going to say anything and then you turn around and say I misled you in some way because that’s not what I’m going to do,” Belichick added.

The coach concluded with “I’m not going to talk about players that aren’t on the team”.