Tom Brady Raises Eyebrows Amid Humorous Comeback Claim

Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady could not help himself before a challenging throw.

“If I hit the drone on the first try, maybe I should come out of retirement,” Brady said in a viral video, posted on Sunday, June 11.

Brady nailed the drone on his first throw from his $300 million Yacht in a video appearance with famed YouTuber Mr. Beast. After the ball knocked the drone from the air, a swimmer caught the drone.

Brady’s next throw didn’t go as well when a jet skier failed to catch the ball. It became the “second-most viewed video in YouTube history in 24 hours” according to Mr. Beast’s Twitter.

While Brady put his joke about a comeback in front of 47.5 million people online via that video, he remains retired since his February 1 announcement via Instagram. Brady later clarified that he’s staying retired in an interview with Sports Illustrated’s Robin Lundberg.

The Patriots’ sixth-round draft pick in 2000, Brady emerged as the game’s greatest quarterback with six Super Bowl wins in 20 years. He played another three seasons for the Bucs and led the team to a Super Bowl win in the 2020 season.

Brady free agency rumors swirled for chunks of the offseason, and that ramped up again when he agreed to part ownership of the Las Vegas Raiders. It all stewed because Brady retired in 2022 and came back to play for the Bucs after a 41-day retirement.

This time, Brady has kept the cleats hung up much further into the offseason with six weeks left before training camps begin. Brady also had another notable outing recently as NFL teams geared up for minicamps this week.

He attended the French Open in support of champion Novak Djokovic. The tennis superstar thanked Brady publicly for his attendance after the Grand Slam title win over Casper Ruud on Sunday, June 11.

Tom Brady Pokes Fun as His Speed Again

While Brady became known for his arm in his 23-year career, his mobility lacked throughout. He poked fun about during the The 24 Hours of Le Mans motorsport race on June 10-11 in France.

“Look I was never known for my speed, couldn’t outrun nose tackles, so I came out to Le Mans to try another sport and see what it feels like to pass someone,” Brady wrote on Instagram.

“I’m still hiding in the back of the garage, gonna try to slip into the car at the next stop,” Brady continued. “If you see this beauty upside down you know who’s fault it was.”

Brady, who has been endorsing Hertz, made the appearance in support of the Hertz Racing Gold team. He first endorsed Hertz in 2021.

Proposed Tom Brady Apparel Would Fly Off the Shelf

While Brady will likely never wear the Bucs creamsicle throwback uniforms on the field, a creamsicle Brady jersey could sell like hotcakes as FOX Sports’ Greg Auman acknowledged.

Auman responded to Bucs fan Joe Deehr’s take on Twitter that Brady creamsicle jerseys “would sell out fast”. The Bucs haven’t released creamsicle jerseys for purchase yet, Auman noted. The team recently announced that the throwbacks will debut on October 15 against the Detroit Lions.

Brady notably wore throwback uniforms with the Patriots during his career. New England brought back the Pat Patriot throwback in 2022, which Brady reacted to when announced.