Patriots Could Land Playoff Corner Amid Jack Jones Absence

Amid the potential splash signings surrounding the New England Patriots, the team still needs to address a likely void with cornerback Jack Jones.

The Patriots haven’t released Jones since his June 16 arrest due to firearms possession in a Boston airport, but the organization is “livid” over his off-field actions according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. Jones has a court hearing in August and could face jail time, which significantly limits or negates the chances of Jones playing at all in 2023.

NBC Sports’ Nick Goss suggests free agent cornerback Fabian Moreau, 29, as a possible replacement for Jones. Moreau tallied 50 solo tackles and 10 pass deflections as he helped the New York Giants reach the playoffs in 2022.

“Moreau played pretty well for the Giants last season and ranked fourth on the team in total tackles with 66,” Goss wrote. “He played 14 games and started 11 of them. It’s honestly a little surprising that Moreau remains unsigned. Someone who held his own as a starter for a playoff team deserves another opportunity.”

Hurts to Smitty with Fabian Moreau on his BACK. Talk about a window🪟 pic.twitter.com/I31y8ElV5j — Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) December 13, 2022

Last season, Moreau made $1.03 million on a one-year deal with the Giants. He wouldn’t cost much for the Patriots amid $13.2 million in salary cap space.

The Patriots meanwhile could land free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, which could take up a chunk of that cap space. Free agent running back Dalvin Cook has also been linked to the Patriots.

Patriots Must Address Secondary: Insider

New England needs to make a move with the secondary amid Jones’ indefinite absence. As Chad Graff of The Athletic pointed out, the “outside cornerback situation looks bleak” without Jones.

“If Jones isn’t on the team in 2023, the Patriots’ depth at outside cornerback looks bleak — even after drafting [Christian] Gonzalez in the first round,” Graff wrote. “Jonathan Jones, who is 5-foot-10, probably would have to play on the outside opposite Gonzalez. Marcus Jones likely would have to start in the slot, potentially limiting his usage on special teams and offense.”

“After that, the team’s depth falls off pretty drastically and could cause the defense to play with three or four safeties on the field at the same time,” Graff added.

Fabian Moreau Has Quality Starting Experience

Moreau would bring six seasons and 90 games of NFL experience to the table in New England. He has six interceptions, 35 pass deflections, a fumble recovery, and 252 tackles in his career.

The then-Washington Redskins drafted Moreau in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of UCLA. A Florida native, Moreau had a productive collegiate career for the Bruins with 149 tackles, 21 pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and three interceptions.

Moreau emerged as a 10-game starter in 2018 with Washington where he tallied 58 tackles, five pass deflections, and an interception. He only missed four games in his final three seasons in Washington before he signed with the Atlanta Falcons in 2021.

His solid play continued in Atlanta as a full-time starter with 61 tackles and 11 pass deflections, but he left for the Houston Texans in 2022. The Texans cut Moreau in training camp, and he jumped on board with the Giants where he became a starter again when Sterling Shepard went on injured reserve.

As Goss sees it, Moreau arguably could likewise emerge as a starter for the Patriots this year if the team signs the young NFL journeyman.