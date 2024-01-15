New Detail Emerges on Bill Belichick-Cowboys Rumors

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick might have a new suitor in the Dallas Cowboys.

Bleacher Report NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that after the Cowboys’ stunning 48-32 NFC Wild Card loss at home the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The latest postseason loss won’t sit well with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, and it could put head coach Mike McCarthy on the hot seat.

“One rival executive told me this week that if the #Cowboys lost to the #Packers, he thought Jerry Jones would go after Bill Belichick to replace Mike McCarthy,” Schultz wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

One rival executive told me this week that if the #Cowboys lost to the #Packers, he thought Jerry Jones would go after Bill Belichick to replace Mike McCarthy. pic.twitter.com/8mRQbnnoLY — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 15, 2024

Belichick became available last week when he mutually parted ways with the Patriots after 24 seasons in Foxborough. He won six Super Bowls, nine AFC titles, and 17 AFC East titles amid his 266-121 record with the franchise.

McCarthy has a 42-25 record with the Cowboys in the regular season, but he has gone 1-3 in the playoffs. Dallas has a 5-13 record in the playoffs overall since the last Super Bowl win in the 1995 season before Belichick launched the Patriots dynasty.

Media Piles on Bill Belichick to Cowboys Idea

Schultz’s source isn’t alone in the sentiment on firing McCarthy and hiring Belichick. Media figures galore pushed that idea on Sunday after the Cowboys debacle.

“At the very least, it ramps up the intensity of the speculation about Jones reaching out to Belichick, who presumably has his pick of the litter of every team with a coaching vacancy — and one that isn’t yet vacant but has a very impatient and impetuous owner,” Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post wrote.

NJ.com’s Steve Politi calls it a “perfect match” for Belichick and the Cowboys. Politi also called a chance for Belichick to “stick it to New England owner Robert Kraft” next season if the Cowboys can win it all.

“Belichick would have, in linebacker Micah Parsons, a defensive star in his prime. He would have, in Lamb, a playmaker that he hasn’t had since Randy Moss was leading the Pats to an 18-0 start that ended with a loss to the Giants in the Super Bowl,” Politi wrote.

6 Lombardi Trophies.

9 Super Bowls.

13 AFC Championship games.

17 division titles.

18 playoff appearances.

20 winning seasons.

Countless memories. Thank you, Bill Belichick. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/H9PWHQpZAX — Trev Reporteraport (@incredelman_11) January 11, 2024

USA Today’s Nate Davis noted that there are reasons why Belichick might not head to Dallas if McCarthy gets fired. It stems from the differences on owners despite both running high-profile franchises.”

He’s known Jones for decades and surely sees a deft businessman similar to his longtime boss in New England,” Davis wrote. “And, like the Patriots, the Cowboys are very much a high-profile family venture. But Jones is completely hands-on in a way Kraft never really has been.”

“The constant radio appearances. The frequent postgame meetings with reporters, win or lose. The heavy involvement with player acquisition, whether it’s free agency or the draft. Belichick knows his NFL mentor, Bill Parcells, chafed under Jones and only lasted four years with nary a postseason win,” Davis continued.

Devin McCourty Shares Thoughts on Bill Belichick Joining Cowboys

Former Patriots cornerback Devin McCourty took a shot at the Cowboys during “Sunday Night Football” as he expressed how Belichick would fit in.

“If Bill Belichick is the guy that comes in there, this team will never show up for a playoff game like that,” McCourty said. “That’s one thing I can promise you.”