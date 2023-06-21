Patriots a Potential Landing Spot for ‘Epic’ Pair of Playmakers

The New England Patriots could have a super team look at skill positions if an ‘epic’ dream comes true.

Prized free agent running back Dalvin Cook wants to team up with a star free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who visited the Patriots last week. Cook as much during “The Adam Schefter Podcast” on Monday, June 19.

“If we end up on the same roster, that would be something epic for the NFL,” Cook told Schefter.

New England quickly surfaced as a potential destination for both stars, which could put the Patriots in a drastically better spot for 2023. The Patriots notably have $14.95 million in salary cap space to work with, and it remains possible that neither star will find their ideal asking prices for contracts anywhere.

With that said, Cook told Schefter he wants a Super Bowl ring. Hopkins previously said as much during the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast.

Dalvin Cook just hit 21.7 MPH on this 81-yard TD run! #SKOL (Via: @NFL)pic.twitter.com/NSUdtR5Ez0 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 13, 2022

“I want to go win. Like I said, the money gonna come and that’s going to happen,” Cook told Schefter. “But like as far as going to lift that [Vince Lombardi] Trophy up, he got the same mindset as me.”

“I know his mindset, and I done play against D-Hop a numerous amount of times,” Cook said about Hopkins. “When I been with D-Hop, we done chill together, we done been around each other like, and it’s like I kind of see the person that he is like, he want to win and that’s what my mind at to.”

Whether or not the Patriots could provide the setting for Cook and Hopkins to win it all remains to be seen. New England hasn’t won a playoff game since the departure of quarterback Tom Brady in 2020.

However, the Patriots still have head coach Bill Belichick, a six-time Super Bowl champion, at the helm. Hopkins notably spent significant time talking with Belichick during the free agent visit last week.

Both DeAndre Hopkins and Dalvin Cook Still Have It

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones could get a huge boost in the passing game with Hopkins despite relatively down seasons in recent years. Hopkins only caught 64 passes for 717 yards and three touchdowns in nine games last year before the Arizona Cardinals released him amid his $54.5 million contract.

“Everybody knows who D-Hop is,” Cook told Schefter. “You know what you’re getting out of D-Hop, and you know what he going to bring to your roster. It’s the same for me. Like you know — the film speaks for itself — I don’t really got to do too much like, you know, talking about who Dalvin Cook and DeAndre Hopkins is.”

Cook still has it, too, despite the Minnesota Vikings‘ release to save salary cap space amid his $63 million deal. Last season, Cook rushed for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns plus 39 receptions for 295 yards and two scores.

Waiting Games Continue for Dalvin Cook, DeAndre Hopkins

While Cook and Hopkins could create a force on offense anywhere, plans to join forces haven’t crystalized — albeit publicly. Both remain unsigned, and they both could keep waiting for the right deals after training camp starts and teams’ needs shift.

“But we haven’t talked,” Cook told Schefter. “And he was one of those guys that I was going to reach out to, because, like, I know he got the same mindset as me, like we trying to go win. We’re trying to go on the roster and trying to go contend.”