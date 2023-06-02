Patriots Urged to Trade for Pro Bowl Quarterback

While New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has shown signs of promise in practice, trading for a veteran quarterback could happen before the season.

Bleacher Report’s Joe Tansey suggested that the Patriots trade for Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill this summer. Jones regressed in 2022, and the Patriots don’t have an experienced starter after Jones.

“New England would be smart to give the 24-year-old a third year to prove himself, which seems the likely move, but they could go after Ryan Tannehill to add more competition,” Tansey wrote.

Jones has competition already from backup Bailey Zappe, but the second-year quarterback only has two career starts. Otherwise, the Patriots have Trace McSorley and Malik Cunningham on the roster — one career start between the two.

“What if Jones is not the future at quarterback? That’s a question the Patriots should ask themselves,” Tansey wrote.

Tannehill wouldn’t be the long-term future for the Patriots, but he has a wealth of experience. He has 88 career starts amid a 78-65 record, and the former Pro Bowler has five playoff starts with a 2-3 mark.

Ryan Tannehill Can Still Play Effectively

Despite a down year for Tannehill in 2022, the Patriots could catch him at a time where he can still produce as a starter.

The top 5 QBs in adjusted completion percentage while under pressure last season: Ryan Tannehill – 76.3

Daniel Jones – 75.6

Geno Smith – 73.4

Justin Herbert – 72

Tua Tagovailoa – 71.8 pic.twitter.com/eD5zkK16mB — Nick Penticoff (@NickPenticoff) May 28, 2023

“The 34-year-old seems to be on his way out of Tennessee. The Titans are in a bit of a rebuild at the moment and could turn the ball over to second-round pick Will Levis in 2023,” Tansey wrote.

“Tannehill may not seem like a major upgrade over Jones, which is why a trade with the Titans would be a bit stunning, but he knows how to guide a team to the postseason and win at that stage,” Tansey added.

New England has only made the playoffs once since Tom Brady left in 2020. Jones started that lone playoff game when the Patriots got blitzed by the Buffalo Bills 47-17 in January 2022.

“It’s too late for the Patriots to land a young quarterback for 2023, so if Jones is expected to struggle again, they could add a veteran stopgap before going after a signal-caller in the 2024 NFL draft,” Tansey wrote.

That’s where the unknown lies for Jones and the Patriots. Will Jones look more like the promising rookie in 2021 or the slumping sophomore in 2022?

Mac Jones Trending in Right Direction: Insider

Jones has impressed at organized team activities of late under new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported.

“I talked to somebody close to Jones in New England. They said he’s thrown the ball well, showed up in good shape and he’s been in good command of the offense,” Fowler said on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” as transcribed by Bleacher Report on Friday, June 2.

“The Patriots really believe that they’re in a good spot here with the offensive identity under Bill O’Brien — didn’t have much of that last year, and they added JuJu Smith-Schuster, who he’s got some chemistry with already. With the weapons they already have, they believe there will be no excuses. They can ball and put up some offense this year.”