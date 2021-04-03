Niners’ Astronomical Asking Price for Jimmy Garoppolo Revealed: Report

If the New England Patriots are interested in trading for Jimmy Garoppolo, it’ll reportedly cost them a hefty price.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer answered a recent mailbag question about the San Francisco 49ers’ asking price for Garoppolo, and here was his response.

I was told that, yes, it’d take a first-round pick for the Niners to listen at this point, which of course would be nice for San Francisco to have after it yielded its firsts in 2022 and ’23 to jump from No. 12 to 3. That, of course, is subject to change. Maybe a veteran stopgap they see as comparable to Garoppolo could come along, and they’d then be motivated to move him (I’m not sure who that would be). Maybe the rookie will arrive and blow everyone away over the summer, and the Niners will want to play him. As it stands right now? I don’t think the Niners feel any sort of urgency to move Garoppolo, which makes his market value completely irrelevant in comparison to the Niners’ price.

The immediate question that springs to mind here, is Garoppolo worth a first-round pick? Most would probably answer no to that question.

Why Would the Niners Lower Their Price?

The next question, which Breer alludes to in his mailbag response, how firm will the Niners be on that offer and is there a chance he could be released before the start of the 2021 season?

If that happens, would the Patriots be inclined to chase him? Also, would Garoppolo want to return to the place where his career began and where he was shipped from without ever getting an opportunity to succeed Tom Brady?

Niners Firm on Their Demands, or Still Posturing?

San Francisco is in the catbird seat. They have traded up to nab the No. 3 spot in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. This selection puts them in a position to draft one of the Top-5 QB prospects in this year’s class.

They also have a veteran QB in Garoppolo who seemingly has some value around the league. Without question, the Niners don’t see Garoppolo as their long-term solution at quarterback, but they are OK with him as the starter in 2021. That said, if the Niners can procure a handsome offer from a QB-thirsty team, they could have their cake and eat it too.

If they draft Justin Fields, Zach Wilson, or Mac Jones with the No. 3 pick, they can turn the job over to him in 2021 while adding more draft assets–namely a second first-rounder–in a trade for Garoppolo.

So, for now, yes, they are firm, and quite honestly, it’s hard to imagine a scenario where they would need to lower their demands. The Patriots might be best served moving on from the past in every way related to the QB position.

Let Newton grow and improve in 2021, draft a QB this year, and make the best decision for the franchise in 2022.

