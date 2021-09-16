2 Patriots Make Top-15 ‘Trade Block Big Board’

The New England Patriots have two big names sitting on Bleacher Report’s, unofficial, Top-15 Big Board in WR N’Keal Harry and CB Stephon Gilmore. What are the chances either man is moved this year?

According to some NFL analysts, both men could be dealt at some point this season.

Has Stephon Gilmore Played His Final Game With the Patriots?

There is a chance Gilmore never suits up again for the Patriots. He’s on the PUP list currently, but if the Patriots can round into shape in the secondary, they should feel capable of moving on without the former Defensive Player of the Year.

B/R’s Kristopher Knox wrote:

The Patriots were “still open to the idea of trading” Gilmore entering the season according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano. With Gilmore not seeing the field in Week 1, New England’s stance probably hasn’t changed. The Patriots dropped their opener to the rival Miami Dolphins, but not because Gilmore wasn’t headlining the secondary. New England’s defense surrendered just 17 points and allowed Tua Tagovailoa to throw for a mere 202 yards. If not for a late fumble by Damien Harris in the red zone, New England likely would have won. Until and unless the Patriots defense shows it cannot compete without Gilmore, He will rank high on our board. He is only two years removed from a Defensive Player of the Year campaign and remains the top trade target for cornerback-needy teams.

New England struggled defending slant routes on Sunday and you have to wonder if Gilmore might have been able to make at least one of those crucial plays to secure the win.

As it is, J.C. Jackson seems a little out of his depth as a No. 1 corner. He is amazing as a No. 2 guy, but that’s only a reality when Gilmore is on the field.

N’Keal Harry May Need to Suit Up For the Patriots to Raise His Value

Zach Branziller of the New York Post wrote about the Patriots not having made up their mind about trading Harry:

“Before training camp, Harry asked to be traded. The Patriots have not yet decided if they plan to move the former first-round pick, who has just 45 catches for 414 yards and two touchdowns in his first two seasons in the league.”

If the Patriots do want to trade Harry, they may be better off allowing him to come back and hopefully make some sort of impact in the passing game. Right now, his trade value seems pretty low.

He had an excellent training camp, but didn’t show much production in the preseason before injuring his shoulder. Harry is currently on IR and cannot return before Week 4. Keep an eye out on trade rumors picking up once he moves closer to a return to the lineup.

He recently tweeted this image on social media, so perhaps he will be ready to go in Week 4:

Harry is coming soon, but will he be featured at Gillette Stadium? Stay tuned.