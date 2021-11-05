Patriots Called ‘Best-Case Scenario’ For Banished WR

As the mid-point of the NFL season rolls around, the New England Patriots are beginning to look like a dangerous team again. However, you could still argue the team needs a dynamic playmaker on offense. One might become available soon, but he could come with some baggage. The situation between Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cleveland Browns has gotten pretty bad.

After OBJ’s dad took to social media to point out Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield’s reluctance to throw his son the ball, the drama level was raised.





Ultimately, the club asked the former Pro-Bowler to stay away from the team. With the trade deadline past, a deal is no longer an option, so there is talk of the Browns potentially releasing the receiver. If that happens, there would likely be interest in the WR who turns 30 on November 5.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay believes the Patriots would be the “best-case scenario” for OBJ. Kay explains:

The Patriots should now be hunting for a high-end wideout to augment Jones’ development. Head coach Bill Belichick did well overhauling both the tight end room and receiving corps in free agency—bringing in Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne—but the offense still lacks a true No. 1 wideout. Bringing in Beckham could change that immediately, providing Jones with a playmaker capable of taking over with his speed, athleticism and catching ability.

As pure athletes are concerned, the Patriots don’t have another player on their roster capable of doing what OBJ can do when he’s healthy. While there is no disputing OBJ’s potential on-field impact, one might wonder about a team taking on a player who is disgruntled and who has a history of rocking the boat. Kay reminds us, New England has had some serious success in similar situations in the past.

Kay wrote:

The Patriots have had prior success with rehabilitating disgruntled, slumping wide receivers. There is no better example of this than Randy Moss, who was going through the motions with the Oakland Raiders before landing in New England back in 2007. The move revitalized Moss’ career almost instantly. He returned to his superstar ways in Foxborough, becoming a key piece in New England’s historic 2007 offense and setting a single-season record of 23 receiving touchdowns that still stands today.” Could lightning strike twice for the Patriots?

Friday, November 5 is Odell Beckham Jr’s 30th Birthday

OBJ turned 30 on Friday, November 5, and while birthday wishes are in order, the WR’s age is a part of the concept. He’s approaching the age where he figures to lose some aspect of his athletic ability–if that hasn’t already happened.

As he moves to the wrong side of 30, there is likely some sense of urgency on his side to get to a team that is willing to utilize him in the offense.

What’s Next For the Patriots?

The Patriots will look to make it three wins in a row when they travel south to take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. If the Patriots can win, they will be above .500 for the first time since Week 3 of the 2020 season.

Here is a look at the Patriots’ remaining schedule as well as their results.

New England Patriots (4-4) 2021 Regular Season Schedule

Week 1 – vs. Miami Dolphins 17, New England Patriots 16

Week 2 – New England Patriots 25, at New York Jets 6

Week 3 – New Orleans Saints 28, New England Patriots 13

Week 4 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19, New England Patriots 17

Week 5 – New England Patriots 25, at Houston Texans 22

Week 6 – Dallas Cowboys 35, New England Patriots 29 – OT

Week 7 – New England Patriots 54, New York Jets 13

Week 8 – New England Patriots 27, Los Angeles Chargers 24

Week 9 – at Carolina Panthers at 1 pm ET – CBS – November 7

Week 10 – Cleveland Browns at 1 pm ET – CBS – November 14

Week 11 – at Atlanta Falcons at 8:20 pm ET – FOX/NFL Network/Amazon – November 18

Week 12 – Tennessee Titans at 1 pm ET – CBS – November 28

Week 13 – at Buffalo Bills at 8:15 pm ET – ESPN – December 6

Week 14 – Bye Week

Week 15 – at Indianapolis Colts Time TBA – December 18

Week 16 – Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 pm ET – CBS – January 2

Week 17 – at Miami Dolphins at 1 pm ET – CBS – January 9

