‘Good News’ For Patriots Potentially Landing Odell Beckham Jr.

The Cleveland Browns and Odell Beckham Jr. have agreed to part ways. If the former Pro-Bowl WR clears waivers, he will be a free agent who is eligible to sign a deal with any interested NFL team. How likely is it a team will claim Beckham Jr. on waivers?

It seems unlikely considering the price tag for the remainder of the year would be $7.25 million. That’s almost certainly too steep for most teams.

This detail is “good news” for the New England Patriots‘ chances of signing Beckham Jr., per Pats’ Pulpit’s Ryan Spagnoli:

I’d be shocked if someone claims him now at that price, which would make OBJ a free agent for the first time in his career. This is good news if you want the #Patriots to land his services. https://t.co/Yj2adYiFoK — Ryan Spagnoli (@Ryan_Spags) November 5, 2021

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, there is a group of teams that could afford to claim Beckham off waivers.

While teams always have ways to create salary-cap space, as of this morning, nine NFL teams had over $7.25M in cap space, the amount now needed to claim Odell Beckham, Jr. next week: Jaguars, Eagles, Broncos, Seahawks, Panthers, Chargers, Steelers, Washington, Bengals. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 5, 2021

Of this group, the scariest teams for Beckham Jr. to land has to be the Seattle Seahawks. With Russell Wilson coming back soon and the concept of pairing OBJ with DK Metcalf could be devastating.

What Are the Odds the Patriots sign Odell Beckham Jr?

According to Pro Football Focus Bet which references Sports Betting AG, the Patriots are one of the five teams favored to sign Beckham Jr. The Patriots are listed at +500 while the Las Vegas Raiders are leading the way at +350.

Odell Beckham Jr. Next Team Odds: Raiders (+350)

Ravens (+400)

Saints (+450)

Bills (+500)

Patriots (+500) (via @SportsBettingAG ) Where will OBJ end up? 👀 pic.twitter.com/HEBw0hnNcT — PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) November 5, 2021

The Raiders have been in turmoil the past two months. First, former head coach was forced to resign when a rash of inappropriate emails were uncovered. On Monday, November 1, wide receiver Henry Ruggs was involved in a fatal car crash. Ruggs survived but he was arrested and issued felony charges after registering a blood alcohol more than twice the state limit.

The Raiders released Ruggs following the incident.

While Ruggs’ absence is about something much bigger than football, the Raiders also have a huge hole in their passing offense without him. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Raiders look to plug Beckham Jr. into the role vacated by the Ruggs tragedy.

Who Would Lose Snaps if Beckham Jr. Was Signed?

If the Patriots can land Beckham Jr. look for guys like Kendrick Bourne, N’Keal Harry and/or Nelson Agholor to lose some snaps. The Patriots wouldn’t bring in a guy like Beckham Jr. without plans to incorporate him heavily into their offense.

Beckham might not be quite as fast as he used to be, but he’s still a dynamic route runner with amazing hands and run-after-the-catch ability.

That’s a set of skills that none of the Patriots’ current receivers have. If this happens and Beckham Jr. can get on the same page as offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

By the way, the Patriots take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 10.

