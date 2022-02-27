Patriots Considered Landing Spot for 5-Time Pro Bowl WR

The New England Patriots could target one of the top possession receivers in the NFL this offseason.

According to Alex Kay of Bleacher Report, the Patriots are a “potential landing spot” for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry. The 29-year-old could soon become a free agent if the Browns opt to release Landry. Landry is about the enter the final year of his contract with the Browns and Cleveland could save $15 million by releasing the veteran receiver.

Kay points towards the Patriots’ need for a No. 1 receiver and Bill Belichick’s history of bringing in disgruntled veterans as reasons why New England could look Landry’s way.

” (Mac) Jones rewarded the Patriots’ decision to make him a Week 1 starter, ultimately leading them to a 10-7 record and playoff appearance,” says Kay. “He did so without any high-end wideouts on the roster, which New England should rectify during free agency and/or the draft.”

Kay then references Belichick’s past with veteran wide receivers such as Randy Moss. Moss was roughly the same age as Landy is now (30 years old) when he played his first season with the Patriots in 2007. After the worst statistical campaign of his career to that point — 42 receptions for 553 yards and three touchdowns — Moss revived his career with an NFL-record 23 touchdown receptions in 2007.

“Given head coach Bill Belichick’s history of getting strong performances out of disgruntled veterans—Randy Moss’ re-emergence as a superstar upon signing in New England is a prime example—the Patriots could do far worse than rolling the dice on Landry if he becomes available,” said Kay.

Landry’s Struggles in 2021 Possibly Due to Injury

Landry has struggled as of late, which is the reason the Browns could move on from the eight-year veteran. After posting just 72 receptions during the 2020 season, Landry returned to post his worst statistical season. Even following the departure of Odell Beckham Jr., Landry posted just 52 receptions for 570 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games.

It’s worth mentioning that Landry says he suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain, partial quad tear and bone bruise in Week 2 of the 2021 season. Landry returned just five weeks later in a Week 7 matchup versus the Denver Broncos and played every game for the remainder of the season.

“1/2 Reality behind all this is I came back to play in the best shape of my life, I got hurt week 2 with a high grade MCL Sprain,Partial quad tear and bone bruise,” says Landry. “Then came back way to early and ended up staying hurt the entire season. You never heard me mention anything about it.”

Patriots Could Utilize Landry in Coveted Slot Role

The injury very likely contributed to Landry’s subpar performance in 2021. Even during his low statistical output in 2020, Landry still posted a 84.7 offensive grade that season, according to Pro Football Focus. That was the 13th-best mark of any wide receiver in the league.

The Patriots could very well reap the rewards of a player who appears to have mostly struggled due to injuries and inept quarterback play. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield ranked 30th among all quarterbacks in offensive grade during the 2021 season, according to PFF.

If New England acquires Landry, they could very well slide him into the slot receiver position and utilize him the way they previously used Wes Welker and Julian Edelman.

Acquiring Landry would go a long way towards further developing Mac Jones and may keep the Patriots solidified as a playoff contender moving forward.