Patriots Catch Massive Break With Game-Changing Dolphins Injury Update

For a team that’s caught a bunch of bad breaks during the 2022 season, the New England Patriots just received a big boost to their chances of keeping their slim playoff hopes alive.

Coming off a tough-luck loss to the Cincinnati Bengals that ended with Rhamondre Stevenson fumbling in the red zone, Bill Belichick’s team needs to win out to even have a shot at earning a postseason berth for the second year in a row. And if New England’s fifth-ranked scoring defense takes advantage of a favorable situation, the second-winningest coach in NFL history can move one step closer to surpassing Don Shula while also staying alive in the race for the final AFC Wild Card spot.

With a home matchup against the Miami Dolphins on the docket, the Patriots officially don’t have to worry about facing a quarterback who’s gone 4-0 against them during his brief NFL career.

On Wednesday, December 28, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion against the Green Bay Packers. Miami’s starting signal-caller entered the concussion protocol on Monday, Dec. 26, which raised concerns about how he managed to play the entire game without any of the league’s spotters recognizing signs of a head injury.

After sustaining his second concussion of the season, Tagovailoa will miss Sunday’s showdown at Gillette Stadium.

“Moving forward today and the whole team’s approach is [that] Teddy Bridgewater is the starter,” McDaniel said. “This is why we thought it was so vital to go after him in free agency. This is why he’s done such a diligent job during the course of the season with his own injuries and such, to be prepared for this opportunity and I know the team is very excited and feels very fortunate to have him and him to get his opportunity that he’s totally prepared for.”

What Tua Tagovailoa’s injury means for the Patriots

Despite a recent drop-off in performance, Tagovailoa represented a potential thorn in the Patriots’ side. In four career starts against New England, the former Alabama standout has completed 68.5% of his passes, scored six total touchdowns, and emerged victorious every time.

Now, though, a New England defense that’s feasted on backups and below-average quarterbacks gets to face a less-dangerous version of Miami’s ninth-ranked scoring offense.

Bridgewater has only attempted 60 passes all season, and three of them landed in the hands of the opposing team. Not known for his mobility, the 30-year-old could be in for a tough day against a Patriots pass rush that features two players with double-digit sacks in Pro Bowler Matthew Judon (15.5) and breakout star Josh Uche (11.5).

The downgrade from Tagovailoa to Bridgewater may not be monumental, but it is certainly a factor that could determine how things go in Foxborough. Given the Patriots’ thin margin for error, McDaniel’s update certainly swings the odds more in Belichick’s squad’s favor.

New England could also be missing some familiar faces against Miami

Like the Dolphins, the Patriots have several players who’ve experienced setbacks down the stretch.

According to the team’s official injury report, tight end Jonnu Smith did not practice on Wednesday due to a concussion. Promising rookie Marcus Jones and wideout DeVante Parker also missed practice because of concussions.

In particular, the status of the cornerback position remains a major concern heading into the weekend. In addition to Marcus Jones, fellow rookie Jack Jones (knee) and veteran Jalen Mills (groin) did not take part in Wednesday’s practice. Battle-tested defensive back Jonathan Jones was listed as a limited participant due to a chest injury.

So, even though the Patriots will catch a break by not having to face a quarterback who’s never lost to them, they may be short-handed at corner against an offense headlined by the dynamic receiver duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.