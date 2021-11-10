Patriots Host Ex-Eagles Starting LB for Workout: Report

The New England Patriots hosted three defensive free agents for workouts on Tuesday, November 9.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots brought in linebacker Nathan Gerry, defensive end Carlo Kemp and defensive back Tae Hayes. Of the three players, Gerry is the most notable one.

The former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker played four seasons with the franchise, winning Super Bowl LII over the Patriots during his rookie campaign in 2017. Gerry eventually emerged as a starter during the 2019 campaign, starting 12 games and registering 75 tackles to go along with 2.5 sacks and two interceptions.

In 46 games played (22 starts) with the Eagles, Gerry totaled 163 tackles. The former fifth-round draft pick signed with the San Francisco 49ers in the offseason, only to be released in July. He eventually latched on with the team’s practice squad before being released again on November 2.

Hayes played for the Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings during the 2019 and 2020 seasons. The 24-year-old defensive back initially latched on as an undrafted free agent during the 2019 season. He signed with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason before he was waived in early August.

Kemp has yet to appear in an NFL game, but has spent time with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent.

The Patriots have two open spots on the practice squad. One or two of these players — especially somebody such as Gerry — could be used to fill that void.

Patriots Show Interest in Odell Beckham Jr.

Speaking of possible transactions, New England could be making a potential major move.

Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has officially cleared waivers. That means the three-time Pro Bowl receiver is free to sign with any team that he chooses. One of those teams that are of possible interest are none other than the Patriots.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Patriots have already touched base with Beckham’s camp. And according to Evan Lazar of CLNS Media, New England has emerged as one of the three favorites, alongside the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers.

“Obviously things can change and there are always teams that fly under the radar but here’s the list I’m hearing for Odell (not in order): Packers, Patriots, Saints. Odell prioritizing teams in playoff contention with good coaching,” says Lazar.

Lazar goes on to mention that the interest is mutual between both parties. What it’ll ultimately come down to is whether or not Beckham will place more interest on playing for an established head coach — such as Belichick — or an established quarterback — such as an Aaron Rodgers — during the 2021 season.

“The Patriots’ interest in Beckham is very real, and I’m told they’re in the running from OBJ’s perspective too,” says Lazar. “It’s going to come down to Belichick vs. an established QB.”

Why Beckham Signing With Patriots Makes Sense

While Beckham hasn’t been the receiver that he once was with the New York Giants — he had three consecutive Pro Bowl nods during his first three seasons in the NFL — he’s clearly a weapon New England could use.

Not only would Beckham step into a situation where he’d be immediately emerge as the No. 1 receiver on the depth chart, he’d play for the most-established coach in the league in Bill Belichick. Furthermore, he’d be playing for a legitimate playoff contender with the Patriots slotted as the seventh seed in the AFC with a 5-4 record.

That’s not even mentioning Beckham’s history of showing appreciation for Belichick and the Patriots’ success.

The Patriots will have to contend with several other teams for Beckham’s services. But they are very much in the running for the 29-year-old receiver.