Patriots Insiders Hints at a Change in the Defensive Philosophy

It’s no secret the New England Patriots are at a turning point in their franchise. The Patriots are attempting to find the direction of their team while they build and develop rookie QB, Mac Jones. However, defensively the Patriots seem to be adding depth to the secondary and linebackers as marquee players begin to age out. NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Curran speaks on WEEI with Gresh and Keefe earlier this week. He expressed that he believes the philosophy of the defense will change this upcoming season.

Curran’s Observations on the Offseason

Observing some of the moves the Patriots have made this offseason Curran believes the philosophy is already begun to change. He thinks the shift will revolve more around a zone defense, instead of, man-to-man based coverages. While being less superior in talent amongst the AFC East, this seems to make the most sense.

“I think they’re going to be a zone defense,” reported Ian Logue. “They’re going to be fast at linebacker. There are going to be a lot of safeties on the field who can hit and cover and run. They’re going to try and weaponize themselves to deal with the AFC East competition, which is very fast offenses with mobile quarterbacks. You don’t want to play man against [Bills quarterback] Josh Allen anyway, otherwise, he will be running up your backs because he can scramble. You want to play zone so you can keep your eyes on him. So I think that’s the way they’re trending.”

Curran also mentions the fact the Patriots could be making a shift personnel-wise. The Patriots may be looking to sign more safeties and faster linebackers. This will alleviate the bigger-sized and slower linebackers the Patriots tend to sign, which will naturally help the defense out in the passing game. Curran believes Georgia University’s Nakobe Dean will be the direction Belichick will go in.

“I think Nakobe Dean from Georgia would be kind of that ideal guy,” said Curran. “[He] can be on the field all three downs. Who’s the power running game the Patriots have to deal with, really? Not a ton. It’s more running, read-option quarterbacks…just, be able to get Josh Allen down.”

Mike Giardi Predicts Signings for the Patriots

According to Mike Giardi via Twitter, he’s created a list of potential draft picks that may fit the new philosophy of the Patriots’ offense and defense. On the defensive end, he believes the Patriots may take a top-tier cornerback or linebacker with the No.21 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Giardi believes Jameson Williams, Chris Olave, and Nakobe Dean will be the best fits for the new improved Patriots’ defense. He also speaks briefly about Christian harris who also is another speedy linebacker who may also benefit the Patriot’s pass defense.

Talked to people who devoured Georgia tape this year and safety Lewis Cine has a lot of fans league-wide. At least a couple scouts/execs I've talked to think he's the best safety in the class. "Very smart" and "plays the angles right." Should be a terrific centerfielder. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) April 10, 2022

I keep hearing good reviews about Oklahoma St LB Malcolm Rodriguez. Not the biggest but is plenty quick and, as one scout told me, "he finds the football all the damn time." Undersized at 5'11" but is pushing 235 lbs. A former high school QB/safety, he "just knows how to play." — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) April 10, 2022

The Patriots while emphasizing their defensive issues also lost two of their key offensive linemen. The absence of veteran guard Shaq Mason and starting center Ted Karras will play a huge factor in the run game. The New England Patriots ranked 8th overall, according to ESPN. Without their key forces in the middle of their O-line, this may affect Jones’ presence in the pocket. However, Giardi mentions via Twitter, that there are several options that may interest the Patriots in filling that gaping hole.

“Don’t be surprised if the #Patriots go w/ a big body if they stay at #21. They’ve spent a lot of time with some of the top prospects, from tackles Trevor Penning & Bernhard Raimann to interior players Zion Johnson & Kenyon Green. They have a hole at LG and future tackle issues.”