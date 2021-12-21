Patriots Media Receives Apology From Bill Belichick [WATCH]

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick isn’t usually one for apologies, but he’s making an exception for this occasion.

During media availability on Monday, December 20, Belichick pulled the unthinkable — he apologized to reporters for his short postgame media availability following the Patriots’ Week 15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

“I apologize if it seemed like I was a little short with you after the game … it’s not your fault,” said Belichick.

Bill Belichick started his press conference by apologizing to the media. "I apologize if it seemed like I was a little short with you after the game … it's not your fault." pic.twitter.com/A3B4wdb37e — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) December 20, 2021

Patriots Beat in Every Facet by Colts

Belichick also mentions during his apology how the Patriots were down 20-0 to the Colts and beat in every facet of the game. While New England eventually did make a comeback of sorts, they still fell by a score of 27-17. It was arguably their most sound defeat of the season as New England never led and never appeared to be in control of the game.

“There was no simple answer,” Belichick said. “Every play could have been better, every area of coaching could have been better, every area of playing could have been better.”

The Patriots couldn’t seem to get anything going on offense. Mac Jones turned the ball over twice with interceptions — including his first career pick in the red zone. It was also just the second multi-INT game of his young career and first since Week 3.

“He’s still young,” said tight end Hunter Henry following the game . “I think people forget he’s a rookie.”

The running game didn’t help either, as Damien Harris’ absence due to injury opened up the door for Rhamondre Stevenson. However, the rookie back failed to capitalize, running for just 36 yards on 10 carries.

Meanwhile, the Patriots’ No. 1-ranked defense was gashed by the Colts’ run game led by Jonathan Taylor (29 carries for 170 yards and 5.9 yards per carry).

At 9-5, New England still has some work to do if they want to clinch the AFC East and a playoff berth. They’ll host the Buffalo Bills this Sunday in a rematch after defeating the Bills in Week 14 with an opportunity to clinch the division with a win and a Miami Dolphins loss.

Furthermore, with a pack of AFC teams — Colts, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers — at 8-6, the Patriots will have to bounce back quickly if they want to punch a ticket to the playoffs.

Patriots Ready to Move on After Colts Loss

Veteran linebacker Jamie Collins — who originally joined the franchise in 2013 and is in his third stint with the Patriots — wants to turn the page quickly after the loss to the Colts.

Via Mike Dussault of the Patriots’ official website:

“We just had a bad day,” said Collins. “We had a bad day and those guys took advantage of us. They came out on top, they were the better team, they won the game and that’s the end of that.”