Patriots Reportedly Negotiating Extension For Star Safety

The New England Patriots are making moves to secure the future of their defensive secondary, reportedly extending an offer to pending free agent safety Kyle Dugger. According to MassLive’s Karen Guregian and Mark Daniels, the Patriots are wasting no time in attempting to solidify their defensive core by ensuring Dugger remains a staple on the defensive side of the ball for years to come. This proactive approach comes as no surprise given Dugger’s stellar performance in recent seasons, emerging as a standout player in the Patriots’ defensive backfield, particularly following Devin McCourty’s retirement.

The Emergence of a Defensive Playmaker

Since being selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, Kyle Dugger has swiftly established himself as a linchpin in the New England Patriots defense. With 52 starts in 61 appearances, Dugger’s defensive prowess is underscored by his impressive statistical achievements, amassing 343 tackles, with 17 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks throughout his tenure with the Patriots. Dugger has also showcased a knack for creating turnovers, tallying an impressive nine interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles and fumble recoveries.

His interceptions and fumble recoveries have translated into significant gains for the Patriots, with a remarkable 249 return yards and three touchdowns, highlighting his impact beyond conventional defensive metrics. Dugger’s contributions have not gone unnoticed, with the Patriots keen on maintaining continuity and strength in their defensive nucleus as they enter the 2024 season.

New Patriots head coach Jared Mayo talked about Dugger’s growth into last season while speaking to reporters at the NFL Draft Combine in Indianapolis. “And with Dugger, I would say last year going into the season, there were some questions about whether he could communicate and all those things. He squashed all of that this year. He did a fantastic job in his new role without having Devin there”, Mayo said.

Could Dugger be Franchised Tagged if no Agreement is Reached?

While the Patriots have made their intentions clear in extending an offer to Dugger, the crucial question remains: will the terms of the offer align with Dugger’s expectations and his perceived market value? The decision ultimately lies with Dugger, who must weigh the Patriots’ proposition against potential offers from other teams as he navigates the free agency landscape.

Nevertheless, Dugger’s contract negotiations are just one aspect of the Patriots’ offseason agenda. The team also prioritizes an extension for offensive guard/tackle Mike Onwenu, among other crucial roster moves, to address significant gaps in their O-line. With Dugger emerging as one of the Patriots’ premier free agents, speculation arises regarding his possibility of receiving the franchise tag. This move could see him commanding a lucrative salary in line with his contributions to the team’s defense.

Yet, the Patriots face a dilemma with another potential franchise tag candidate in Onwenu. The offensive tackle holds significant value for the team’s roster needs. This decision underscores the complex balancing act the Patriots must navigate as they strive to retain critical players while addressing roster priorities. It’s been documented that teams will have a serious interest in Dugger if he does reach free agency.

According to Mayo, when asked if the Patriots would franchise Dugger, it appears they’d much rather reach an extension. “That’s always an option. That’s always an option, but at the same time with guys like that, you want those guys to be happy. You want them to be here long term, so that’s the plan.”

The Clock is Ticking For the Patriots and Dugger

As negotiations unfold, the Patriots remain hopeful of reaching a favorable agreement with Dugger. However, uncertainties loom regarding Dugger’s market value and the potential implications for his future with the team.

With critical dates on the NFL offseason calendar fast approaching, including the deadline for applying the franchise tag on March 5th, the Patriots are in a race against time to secure Dugger’s future before the onset of free agency. As the countdown to decision day ticks away, all eyes are on Dugger and the Patriots as they navigate the intricacies of contract negotiations.