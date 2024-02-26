Patriots O-Lineman Fires Agents Prior to Hitting Free Agency

It has been reported that New England Patriots offensive lineman Mike Onwenu’s status as a free agent extends beyond his contractual ties with NFL teams, as he has recently severed his professional relationship with his agents, Roosevelt Barnes, and Jovan Barnes, according to a report by Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. The decision, reportedly communicated via email to interested teams, leaves Onwenu navigating the free agency landscape without representation, at least temporarily.

Soon-to-be free agent G Mike Onwenu informs teams that he has fired his agents. He's currently not represented. https://t.co/kHhuZHmyqk — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 26, 2024

NFL regulations stipulate that players must wait a minimum of five days following the termination of their agent before engaging a new representative. In light of this, Onwenu faces a brief period of self-representation or potential deliberation over the necessity of securing new agency representation.

Onwenu Was a Bright Spot on the Patriots’ Offensive Line

Onwenu, a standout offensive lineman for the New England Patriots, emerges as one of the premier unrestricted free agents poised to hit the market on March 13. Pro Football Focus has Onwenu ranked the third-best offensive lineman available via free agency. The former sixth-round draft pick showcased his versatility last season, seamlessly transitioning from guard to right tackle and earning commendable ratings from Pro Football Focus. His performance ranked him as the Patriots’ second-best offensive lineman, behind only Trent Brown, despite Brown’s limited appearances on the field due to injury.

In a January 25th article titled “One 2024 free agent each NFL team can’t afford to lose“, PFF’s Brad Spielberger listed Onwenu as the one free agent the Patriots needed to retain going into next season.

“The Patriots moved Onwenu all over the offensive line from right tackle to both guard spots, and no matter where he lined up, he performed well as a big, physical mauler in the run game who absorbs power rushers really well,” wrote Spielberger. He continued, “From Week 7 on, once Onwenu moved back to right tackle, his 4.9% pressure rate allowed was a top-20 mark among all tackles. He has earned run-blocking grades above 70.0 in each of his NFL seasons.”

Throughout his four-year career, Onwenu has amassed an impressive resume featuring 65 games played and 56 starts. His contributions span both interior and exterior positions along the offensive line, reflecting his adaptability and reliability as a cornerstone player and one you look to build around.

Can The Patriots Keep Onwenu in New England?

Given his track record and consistent performance, Onwenu is expected to garner significant interest from multiple NFL teams when free agency commences. The Patriots, in particular, face the prospect of addressing critical vacancies at offensive tackle, with Trent Brown and Onwenu set to test the open market.

In light of Brown’s potential departure, prioritizing the re-signing of Onwenu emerges as a strategic imperative for the Patriots this offseason. While securing Onwenu’s services may entail a substantial financial investment, with projections estimating a franchise tag cost of approximately $21 million, retaining him would afford the team much-needed stability and continuity along the offensive line under the leadership of head coach Jerod Mayo.

With the NFL announcing a record $255.4 million salary cap, franchise and transition tag numbers are also locked in. From a memo to clubs today: pic.twitter.com/SkUHnY8sPh — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 23, 2024

The offensive line was a severe pain point for the Patriots last season, and it is assumed that rebuilding the offensive line would be a priority for the new Patriots front office and coaching staff. Keeping Onwenu in the building, one way or another, would be an excellent start at improving the Patriots’ offensive line for the 2024-2025 season.

As Onwenu navigates this pivotal juncture in his career, time remains a critical factor. The impending NFL Scouting Combine and subsequent commencement of the legal tampering window underscore the urgency for players and teams alike to solidify their plans and strategies ahead of the upcoming season. Whether Onwenu opts for self-representation or selects a new agent, decisive action within the prescribed timeline is imperative to effectively navigate the complexities of the free agency period.