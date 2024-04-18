Patriots Not Set on Selection at No. 3 Pick, ‘Open to Anything’ in Trade Market

At a pre-draft press conference, New England Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf confirmed that the team is “open for business” regarding potential trades at the upcoming 2024 NFL draft. Wolf indicated that trade discussions with other teams are ongoing. With the Patriots holding the No. 3 overall pick, there is significant trade interest from teams eyeing a quarterback.

— He's open to a trade out of No. 3: "We’re open in the first round or any round."

— If the answer is picking one of the top four QBs at No. 3: "I think we'd be comfortable with it." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 18, 2024

“We’re open to anything,” Wolf said in the presser. “Moving up, moving down. We’re open for business in the first round and in every round. We have some holes we feel like we need to fill in the draft. We’re a draft and develop team. The more picks we have, the better. But if there’s an opportunity to move up and strike if the board recommends it, then we won’t be afraid to pull the trigger on that either.”

However, despite needing a quarterback, Wolf expressed that the Patriots may not necessarily select one in the first round.

Not Necessarily QB or Bust For Patriots First Selection

Wolf was asked if the Patriots feel they need to take a quarterback with their first pick, even if they decide to trade down in the first round. Wolf kept his answer brief and to the point. “No,” he said rather emphatically. But the Patriots de facto general manager also believes there will be a quarterback on the board they would be comfortable selecting if they do not move out of the No. 3 overall pick.

Eliot Wolf was asked if he feels like quarterback has to be the #Patriots pick in the first round — he had a quick response: “No.” pic.twitter.com/AEEhNtRAtn — Carlos Talks Pats (@LosTalksPats) April 18, 2024

When asked how comfortable the Patriots would be selecting one of the top three or four quarterbacks on the board, Wolf, once again, kept his answer brief and to the point. “I think we’d be comfortable with it,” Wolf replied.

With the Patriots sitting behind the Washington Commanders, another team searching for its future franchise quarterback, speculation on who the Patriots could land at No. 3 overall will continue until draft night. The Commanders continue to be linked to LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels. This means the Patriots would have the choice between UNC quarterback Drake Maye and Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy if they did decide to select a quarterback at No. 3.

Patriots Believe There Are Six Top QBs in 2024 Draft Class

In addition to exploring potential trade scenarios, Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf provided insights into this year’s quarterback prospects. In a bit of a surprise, Wolf told the room of reporters he believed there were six top quarterback prospects in this year’s draft class.

“Again, you singled out two of them (Daniels and Maye). I think it’s a unique year. I’d say that’s been impressive with all six of these quarterbacks,” Wolf said. “The best thing is hearing what their teammates say about them. They’re both very well thought of by all their teammates. Obviously, Michigan has a ton of guys in the draft. North Carolina, not as many, but they still have some significant guys. It’s just hearing how impressive they are as teammates, as people, as leaders.”

During the pre-draft period, the Patriots welcomed top quarterback prospects Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy, and Michael Penix Jr. for visits at their facilities in Foxboro. Additionally, key decision-makers from the team attended Pro Days for Daniels, Maye, and McCarthy, engaging in private meetings with each prospect. A smaller delegation traveled to Washington to observe Penix’s workout.

Rounding out the six that Wolf mentioned are projected first-overall pick Caleb Williams and Oregon’s Bo Nix, underscoring the caliber of talent available at the quarterback position in this draft class.

The team has conducted extensive pre-draft evaluations on the QB class, including visits to college campuses. Wolf emphasized the importance of gathering perspectives from each quarterback’s teammates to understand how they are perceived within their peer group. This thorough approach underscores the Patriots’ commitment to thoroughly assessing the character and fit of potential draft picks, especially at the crucial quarterback position.