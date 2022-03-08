Patriots Part Ways With 2-Time Super Bowl Champion

The New England Patriots are moving on from one of their more decorated players from the 2010’s.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots released veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy on Monday, March 7. The 30-year-old linebacker is a member of the Patriots’ All-Decade team from the 2010’s and won two Super Bowls in New England during the 2016 and 2018 seasons.

The move is a cost-cutting measure as releasing Van Noy saves the Patriots $4.1 million in cap space, lifting New England up to $9 million in available cap space.

At a cap figure of $7.3 million, Van Noy would have entered the 2022 offseason with the ninth-highest cap figure on the team.

The eight-year linebacker addressed in a recent interview with WEEI the possibility of his impending departure.

“There are a lot of decisions to be made … I’m under contract for one more year, but you never know,” Van Noy said on “The Greg Hill Show.”

Van Noy Posted Productive 2021 Campaign

Van Noy put together a solid season in 2021. The veteran linebacker played in over 75% of the team’s defensive snaps — the highest mark of any linebacker on the team. The 30-year-old linebacker registered a 71.6 defensive grade — the 16th-highest grade of any linebacker in the league last season. His 84.7 coverage grade was No. 1 among all linebackers in the NFL.

Outside of Matt Judon, the Patriots’ entire linebacker core — Jamie Collins, Dont’a Hightower and Ja’Whaun Bentley — will all be free agents. Furthermore, premier corner J.C. Jackson will enter free agency and looks primed to sign with another team.

Although the Patriots ranked second in points allowed, they faltered down the stretch. New England allowed 30.0 points per game during their final five matchups, including their 47-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the postseason. The Patriots didn’t force a single punt in that game, with Van Noy admitting the defense did not play well at the end of the season.

“We just didn’t play well down the stretch, unfortunately. Defensively, offensively, we weren’t playing complimentary football,” Van Noy told WEEI.

“If everybody can get back to that mindset, ok – what did we learn from this loss? – let’s carry this over and work during the season and remember those losses and get better from them.”

Following the Patriots’ defensive performance at the end of the season, it looks like head coach Bill Belichick is ready to move in a different direction with the unit.

Report: J.C. Jackson Wants Jalen Ramsey-type of Money

As the Patriots allow Jackson to test the free agency market, there are a few things the 26-year-old corner is looking for.

According to Mike Giardi of NFL Network, Jackson is looking for Jalen Ramsey-type of money. That figure would make him the highest-paid corner in the league, with Ramsey earning $20 million per season.

“JC Jackson info – Tag unlikely, which is to JC’s benefit. – If it’s not Jalen Ramsey money, don’t want to talk. – Leaking tag intel gives teams a chance to say we don’t want to compete in FA for him, maybe tag and trade if compensation agreed to. – Still likes Pats but $$ matters,” says Giardi.”

Spotrac projects Jackson’s value to be $20.9 million per season.

With the Patriots lacking in salary cap capital and aiming to acquire a starting receiver — the Carolina Panthers’ Robby Anderson is a reported possibility — New England could allow their Pro Bowl corner to walk.