Patriots Predicted to Land 3-Time Pro Bowler

The New England Patriots might land not one, but two big-name playmakers this offseason.

New England could land former Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott amid the Patriots’ pursuit of DeAndre Hopkins according to CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin. The Patriots notably released running back James Robinson last week amid injury issues.

“New England has young Rhamondre Stevenson as a potential offensive focal point, but after cutting the injury-riddled James Robinson before he could even make his Patriots debut, they could use proven insurance,” Benjamin wrote. “Elliott may be past his full-time days, but as a pass blocker and short-term rotational piece, he’d fit right into a typically crowded Bill Belichick backfield.”

Elliott, who got released by the Dallas Cowboys in March, hasn’t found a team yet despite his prior success in the league. The two-time NFL rushing champion and 2016 MVP candidate has 8,262 yards and 68 touchdowns in seven seasons.

Ezekiel Elliott declined from 3.10 yards after contact per attempt in 2019 to 2.79, 2.57, and 1.91 the last 3 seasons per @FTNData pic.twitter.com/tEV0lImY59 — Scott Spratt (@Scott_Spratt) June 15, 2023

Despite a career low of 3.8 yards per carry last season, Elliott still produced amid 876 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns. He would add depth to the Patriots backfield and help alleviate the loss of Damien Harris to the Buffalo Bills.

However, the Patriots have a crowd in the backfield as Benjamin noted. Ty Montgomery will play running back again, and younger backs Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris could take a step forward.

In addition, Elliott wouldn’t come cheap to New England. He had a six-year, $90 million deal with the Cowboys before his release.

While Elliott will likely have to acquiesce to a significantly smaller contract to play in 2023, the Patriots only have $14.95 million of salary cap space.

DeAndre Hopkins a Possible Obstacle to Signing Ezekiel Elliott

Some of the Patriots’ remaining cap space could go toward Hopkins if he signs with the team. The Patriots are “hopeful” of Hopkins signing according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

DeAndre Hopkins with a 1-handed touchdown!pic.twitter.com/AYXV16hrMm — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 30, 2022

“The Patriots feel that they’re in a pretty good spot; that they had a really productive visit with Hopkins on Thursday,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said on Sunday’s “SportsCenter” via Bleacher Report’s transcription. “He showed up early in the morning and was there late into the afternoon, spent part of the night in New England there. Spent significant time in the building with Bill Belichick.”

“I’m told there is significant mutual respect between Hopkins, the player, and the Hall of Fame coach in Belichick,” Fowler added. “So, they’re hopeful, certainly. He knows the interest is high and Hopkins gave the impression he’s certainly intrigued, interested in playing with New England. But he also does with the Titans and is not in a major rush to sign anywhere, could wait until closer to training camp, if need be, depending on the right deal.”

Offensive Tackle Remains Patriots’ Biggest Concern

Even if the Patriots land Hopkins and could offer the right amount for Elliott, neither resolve the most glaring hole on the roster. That’s offensive tackle.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer discussed that issue with NBC Sports Boston recently amid tackle Trent Brown‘s lack of readiness at minicamp last week. In addition, the Patriots’ depth at tackle looks questionable as Breer noted.

“This position. The tackle position has taken down good teams over the last few years,” Breer said.