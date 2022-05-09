Patriots QB Mac Jones “Situation” Ranked Below Division Rivals

Tons of NFL analysts believe the New England Patriots are not well suited to compete at a high level this upcoming season. In fact, recent rankings of second-year QBs supporting casts have recently surfaced. According to Sam Monson for Pro Football Focus, they have New York Jets QB Zac Wilson and San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance ranked above Patriots’ star QB Mac Jones. Now with the conclusion of the 2022 NFL draft, there’s a general consensus that the Jets had a much more meaningful draft than the majority of teams. While these are simply predictions, the fact remains many don’t believe in the Patriots’ offense attack and are expecting a huge jump or digression in year two for Jones.

Are the New York Jets Threats to the Patriots in 2022?

Following the draft, it does show the Jets are clearly building around their franchise QB, however, it seems a bit confusing in which the way Patriots HC Bill Belichick is building for the 2022-23 season. This offseason, many NFL analysts were also impressed with how the Jets complimented building around their young core guys. Jets HC Robert Saleh seems to believe in developing his young players and complimenting them from the inside out, instead of, vice versa.

“The Jets had a much clearer intention of building around Wilson this offseason and prioritized upgrading his receiving corps in the draft,” reported Monson for Pro Football Focus. “They still hit defense with two of their first three selections, but the third was the No. 1 wide receiver on their draft board in Garrett Wilson from Ohio State. Wilson has a complete skill set for the position, averaging more than 3.0 yards per route run in each of his final two seasons in college with different quarterbacks.”

While on paper the Jets seems to be headed in the right direction, if there’s any team who’s proven hard to trust, it’s the Jets. However, as Monson reports, the Jets are graded higher in their receiving corp, coaching, and offensive line.

Why is Mac Jones Ranked Beneath Zac Wilson?

Many believe, the Patriots had a very disappointing draft, yet, they still managed to address the OL and attempted to build around Jones as much as possible. Throughout the entirety of the Patriots franchise, there has not been a long list of household names at WR with an exception of a few great players. The majority of the Patriot’s history shows while rarely containing a collection of star WRs still managed to use diverse groups of WRs to still be effective in the passing game. This upcoming season seems to be no different for the young QB. The latest inquiries of DeVante Parker, Tyquan Thornton, and Ty Montgomery will open up the passing schemes, however, they will most likely be the premier WR.

“The Patriots had a curious (read: bad) draft, but they at least addressed offense and continued to build around Jones as much as possible,” Monson explained. “… They reached again for receiver Tyquan Thornton, but the Baylor receiver does at least bring blazing speed to the table, a trait missing from the New England receiving corps.”

Not to mention, the Patriots’ coaching situation is still uncertain. Due to the QBs development, many understand the importance of coaching. However, it seems Belichick has yet to replace former OC Josh McDaniels and instead will play more of a role in the offensive side of the ball himself.

“For the first time in years, New England’s offense will be called by somebody other than Josh McDaniel,” Monsoon continues. “Who exactly is in charge is a little less clear, as there is no offensive coordinator on the staff — only a collection of position assistants and Joe Judge brought back as an offensive assistant.”