Patriots Catch a Break With Major Raiders Injury Before Week 3

The New England Patriots might be catching a break on Sunday. Per the latest injury report, the Raiders’ electrifying rookie receiver Henry Ruggs III will miss the game due to multiple injuries.

Ruggs Has Been Battling Injury Through First Two Weeks

Ruggs originally injured himself in Week 1, but he gutted it out to play in the Raiders’ huge Week 2 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. However, he had only one reception for four yards.

After a strong college career at Alabama, Ruggs’ 4.2 speed in the 40-yard-dash caught everyone’s eye at the NFL Combine, and the early returns suggest he might be able to translate his athletic gifts into production on the field.

Because the Raiders’ offense also boasts the dangerous tight end Darren Waller, who will likely draw Stephon Gilmore, the Patriots might have struggled to find someone capable of checking Ruggs.

Because of the rookie’s injuries, the Patriots won’t have to deal with that potential headache.

The Patriots Have Their Own Injury Concerns

New England won’t be at full strength for Week 3 themselves. Running back James White is still out after the death of his father, and starting center David Andrews is now out after having surgery to repair a hand injury.

Hjalte Froholdt is likely to get the start in Andrews’ absence, and it will be interesting to watch to see if the transfers from the second-year-pro to Cam Newton will be so smooth.

