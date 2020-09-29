Patriots Re-Sign Former Miami Hurricanes Star

After originally telling him to beat it, the New England Patriots told veteran cornerback Michael Jackson Sr. we would like to rock with you…again.

All jokes aside, the Patriots made a roster move to bring Jackson back to the practice squad after releasing him just before the start of the NFL season. Jackson, who starred for the Miami Hurricanes, is known for his physical play in coverage, which is something that could come in handy when defending bigger receivers and pass-catching tight ends.

This is a role the Patriots reportedly spoke to the now-retired Aqib Talib about before he decided to hang up his cleats. It’s unclear if Jackson would be elevated to play such a potentially key role, but from a pure skill set standpoint, he would appear to be a match.

The move was made after the promotion of James Ferentz to the 53-man roster cleared a space on the practice squad.

Jackson Infamously Brawled With N’Keal Harry in Training Camp

Jackson’s physical brand of football appeared to have somewhat backfired on him during a Patriots training camp session. During a blocking drill with massive wide receiver N’Keal Harry, things escalated, and the second-year-pro WR dropped Jackson on his back and shut down any potential manhandling.

The two came to blows and had to separated.

A few days later, Jackson was released. It was almost 100 percent unrelated, but that’s an interesting tidbit pertaining to Jackson’s first stint with the Patriots.

Patriots Have the Chiefs Next

The Patriots will draw a Kansas City Chiefs team that is on a short week after their Monday night game with the Baltimore Ravens. It’s a road game and the Patriots’ defense will get a significant test against Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Claude Edwards-Helaire and tight end Travis Kelce. Perhaps Jackson might be a surprise call-up and the Patriots will have some designs on giving him an opportunity to contain the Chiefs’ all-world tight end.

New England will be looking to improve to 3-1.

