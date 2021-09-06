Patriots Rookie Expected to Be Starter By Season’s End

New England Patriots rookie RB Rhamondre Stevenson had an excellent preseason.

On the strength of three standout performances, including a 91-yard TD run, Stevenson has shown so much promise that some are expecting him to be the team’s starting RB by Week 17.

Rhamondre Stevenson Will Replace Damien Harris as Starting RB, Patriots Analyst Predicts

Michael McDermott of Pat’s Pulpit made 5 bold predictions for the 2021 season. One of them has Stevenson pushing his way past incumbent starter Damien Harris as the starter in the backfield with rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

McDermott explains his prediction:

Damien Harris has a history of injuries in his brief yet productive career. The Patriots are looking at a potential three-headed monster of Harris, J.J. Taylor and James White out of the backfield to start the season. But waiting in the wings is the team’s fourth-round selection, Stevenson. Personally, I think Stevenson has more upside than Harris moving forward, given the former’s ability to catch the ball out of the backfield and his route-running. Stevenson was the most productive running back in the preseason, especially when it came to getting additional yards after contact. Once he’s more acclimated in the offense and is more comfortable with what they want him to do in it, there isn’t any real reason to keep him off the field.

What makes the prediction bold? While Harris did deal with injuries last year, when he was on the field, the third-year running back out of Alabama was downright electric. In fact, he was the No-2-rated player at his position behind the Tennessee Titans’ all-world back Derrick Henry according to Pro Football Focus.

Harris rushed for 691 yards in just 10 games averaging 5 yards per carry with 2 TDs. If he was healthy, Harris would have easily eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark. Stevenson does have a ton of potential.

Following a successful collegiate career at Oklahoma, Stevenson took the NFL preseason by storm leading the league in rushing yards and TDs on the ground during the exhibition games.

That said, if Harris is healthy, McDermott might be selling him a bit short. If he gets hurt, that’s another story.

New England Patriots 2021 Regular Season Schedule

If Stevenson is going to be the man getting the majority of the touches out of the backfield, he’s expected to be the starter in Week 17 when the Patriots face division rival Miami Dolphins in the final regular season game of the season.

Here is a look at the Patriots’ entire schedule for the 2021 season.

Week 1 – Miami Dolphins at 4:25 pm ET – CBS – September 12

Week 2 – at New York Jets at 1pm ET – CBS – September 19

Week 3 – New Orleans Saints at 1pm ET – FOX – September 26

Week 4 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8:20 pm ET – NBC – October 3

Week 5 – at Houston Texans at 1pm ET – CBS – October 10

Week 6 – Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 pm ET – CBS – October 17

Week 7 – New York Jets at 1pm ET – CBS – October 24

Week 8 – at Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 pm ET – CBS – October 31

Week 9 – at Carolina Panthers at 1 pm ET – CBS – November 7

Week 10 – Cleveland Browns at 1 pm ET – CBS – November 14

Week 11 – at Atlanta Falcons at 8:20 pm ET – FOX/NFL Network/Amazon – November 18

Week 12 – Tennessee Titans at 1 pm ET – CBS – November 28

Week 13 – at Buffalo Bills at 8:15 pm ET – ESPN – December 6

Week 14 – Bye Week

Week 15 – at Indianapolis Colts Time TBA – December 18

Week 16 – Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 pm ET – CBS – January 2

Week 17 – at Miami Dolphins at 1 pm ET – CBS – January 9