Patriots Score Terrible Grades in NFLPA Player Survey on Facilities and Working Conditions

In a league where innovation and adaptability reign supreme, the New England Patriots are languishing at the bottom ranks, reflecting a concerning trend of neglect and stagnation in club management. Ranked a dismal 29th in the latest team surveys conducted by the NFL Players Association, the Patriots’ performance underscores a critical failure to keep pace with the evolving needs of players in the NFL.

“The results point to club management that has not been keeping up with changing times; as in most categories, the player responses highlight outdated facilities and stale services,” noted an NFLPA overview of the Patriots’ grades.

Treatment of Families : F- (30th)

: F- (30th) Food/Cafeteria : B- (15th)

: B- (15th) Nutritionist/Dietician : B- (20th)

: B- (20th) Locker Room : C- (20th)

: C- (20th) Training Room : C (22nd)

: C (22nd) Training Staff : B- (25th)

: B- (25th) Weight Room : F (32nd)

: F (32nd) Strength Coaches : C- (31st)

: C- (31st) Team Travel : D (24th)

: D (24th) Head Coach : B- (27th)

: B- (27th) Ownership: D+ (27th)

The Patriots also ranked poorly in the 2022 report, ranking 24th of 32 NFL teams. Despite a dismal 4-13 record in the previous season, hopes for improvement were dashed as the Patriots plummeted further in the rankings. The Artemis Strategy Group’s survey revealed a stark deterioration in the team’s performance, with a notable 77 percent of players responding to the latest iteration. These results paint a stark picture of disillusionment among players and underscore urgent calls for reform.

The Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings ranked No. 1 and 2 for the second straight year. (The Vikings were ranked first last year, and the Dolphins finished first this year.) By the numbers, NFLPA president JC Tretter said the Dolphins and Vikings were “in a league of their own.”

Facilities Are a Major Issue

At the heart of player discontent lies the state of the team’s facilities, with the weight room emerging as a focal point of frustration. Not only does it fall short in equipment quality and space, but it also lags behind comparable facilities available elsewhere. This deficiency resonates deeply among players, with the Patriots standing alone as the sole team where the majority believe their training facilities are inferior to external options.

“The players feel the facility has needed significant renovations for a while now, which explains the low grade for club owner Robert Kraft on the question about players having confidence he will invest in their facilities,” the NFLPA summary concluded.

Moreover, shortcomings extend beyond the weight room, permeating essential services like the training room. Here, players lament the absence of cutting-edge treatment options and bemoan the lack of standard equipment and staffing in other NFL establishments. “The Patriots are the only team in the NFL with a majority of players feeling that their team’s facility is worse than places they could train offsite,” explained the NFLPA summary.

Addressing the outcry, the Patriots have announced plans to revamp their weight room as part of Gillette Stadium’s recent renovations. However, player dissatisfaction persists, highlighting the pressing need for comprehensive upgrades to meet contemporary standards. Owner Robert Kraft’s commitment to investing in facilities receives lukewarm appraisal, further accentuating the disparity between player expectations and management’s responsiveness.

Patriots’ Lack of Family Amenities and Support Stands Out

Beyond physical amenities, concerns also extend to family support services, where the Patriots fall short compared to their counterparts. Lacking essential amenities like a family room and game-day daycare facilities, the team’s treatment of players’ families garners a disheartening F-grade, amplifying grievances among the player community.

They are one of 12 teams that do not provide a family room during games

They are one of seven teams that do not offer daycare support for players’ children on game day

They are one of only four teams that do not provide either a family room or daycare

The Patriots stand among 12 teams in the league that do not offer a dedicated family room. In this sanctuary, players’ loved ones can relax and seek comfort amidst the bustling energy of game day, both pregame and postgame. This oversight underscores a lack of consideration for players’ well-being and reflects a missed opportunity to cultivate a supportive community within the Patriots organization.

The absence of daycare support for players’ children during games amplifies the disconnect between the demands of professional football and the responsibilities of family life. As one of only seven teams failing to provide this essential service, the Patriots risk alienating players who struggle to balance their athletic pursuits with familial obligations.

The Patriots’ low standing in the league surveys serves as a wake-up call, signaling the imperative for decisive action to modernize and prioritize player well-being. As the NFL landscape evolves, the onus falls squarely on management to bridge the gap between tradition and innovation, ensuring that the Patriots reclaim their standing as a beacon of excellence in professional football.