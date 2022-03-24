Patriots Showing ‘Interest’ in 7-Time Pro Bowl Wide Receiver: Report

The New England Patriots are reportedly interested in one of the top wide receivers on the market.

According to a report from Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston on Thursday, March 17, free agent wide receiver Julio Jones is of “interest” for the Patriots. The seven-time and five-time All-Pro selection was released by the Tennessee Titans on March 16.

However, the price would have to be right for the Patriots. New England currently has roughly $10 million in available cap space, according to Spotrac.

“Another much more recognizable name who I’ve been told would be of interest to the Patriots — at the right price — would be Julio Jones. A deal for the future Hall of Famer would have to be relatively cheap light on guarantees, one league source posited, but at 6-foot-3 he ticks the “size” box and still has enough athleticism to threaten secondaries when he’s on the field,” says Perry.

Jones spent last season with the Titans after spending the first 10 seasons of his career with the Atlanta Falcons. Jones carved out a name for himself as one of the best receivers of the 2010’s decade, leading the league in receptions in 2015 and leading the league in receiving yards in 2015 and 2018.

However, Jones suffered through his worst season in 2021. Despite playing with the top-seeded Titans, Jones labored through a hamstring injury and caught just 34 passes for 434 yards and one touchdown in 10 games. All three categories represented career-lows.

According to Pro Football Focus, Jones posted just a 74.2 offensive grade in 2021. That was the lowest mark of his career since his rookie season.

However, Jones’ mark was in line with the Patriots’ top receivers from last season in Kendrick Bourne (77.8 grade) and Jakobi Meyers (74.7 grade).

The Patriots could use Jones’ big frame for touchdowns as their leading receiver, Meyers, grabbed just two touchdowns last season. Meanwhile, Bourne led all Patriots receivers with five touchdowns.

As Perry notes, the Patriots will sign Jones for the “right price.” If other teams don’t show an immediate interest in signing Jones, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Jones in a Patriots uniform by the start of the 2022 season.