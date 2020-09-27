Patriots Sign Veteran Who Could Make Emergency Start on Sunday

With regular starter David Andrews headed to injured reserve, the New England Patriots had to make a move to replace him. The Patriots signed veteran center James Ferentz, and he might actually start on Sunday vs. the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3.

New England originally signed him to the practice squad earlier this month.

James Ferentz’s Experience

Ferentz is 31 years old. He’s been in the NFL for five years. He spent the 2014 season with the Houston Texans, the 2015-16 seasons with the Denver Broncos, and was a part of the Patriots’ roster from 2017-19.

The familiarity with the organization and coaching staff likely played a role in having Ferentz elevated to the 53-man roster. The 6’2″ 300-pounder has appeared in 38 regular season games, been to the postseason and he has two starts under his belt.

The experience is also a plus, and while he’s not Andrews, this should serve as a bit of a comfort for Patriots fans who might fear some sort of disaster is coming.

Ferentz does have some versatility. He has started a game at guard and center during his career, and that too might have encouraged the Patriots to sign him to their practice squad back on September 16, and then to elevate him now with Andrews set to miss at least three games.

Other Injuries Ahead of Sunday’s Game

Both teams have some obstacles to overcome on Sunday.

Keep an eye on the play of rookie RB J.J. Taylor and Rex Burkhead as they try to fill in for James White. Also, watch the snaps from Ferentz to Newton, should the former start. A fumbled snap could be the difference in a close game.

Also, pay attention to what happens with Newton as he tries to take advantage of a compromised Raiders secondary that comes in ranked No. 29 in the NFL.

