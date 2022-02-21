Ex-Patriots Star Seen as ‘Fit’ For Steelers

There are many who wonder why the New England Patriots traded Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers during the 2021 season. Gilmore will be a free agent this spring and he figures to have a number of suitors.

While the Patriots aren’t expected to be one of them, another AFC powerhouse has been called the best fit for Gilmore. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Matt Bowen like Gilmore with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Why it makes sense: We struggled with narrowing down this fit because many teams would like Gilmore,” Fowler said. “About two dozen teams had an interest at the trade deadline.”

Gilmore spent most of last season hurt, but when he did play, the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year, showed flashes of being a top-caliber cornerback. Gilmore had just 2 interceptions in eight games and also a 68% completion percentage. Still, Gilmore showed the ability to make some plays. Most likely believe, Gilmore has something left in the tank. Will he be worth a near-max contract? That remains to be seen.

“The 49ers desperately need corner help and will probably poke around here,” Fowler. “But Pittsburgh is retooling at the position as well, and Steelers coaches have long been fans of Gilmore’s play.”

Gilmore would also be reunited with his former coach Brian Flores, whom the Steelers recently hired. The Steelers could potentially have a very strong Patriots vibe if Gilmore does land in the Steel City.

“With Gilmore’s detailed coverage technique and high-level awareness, he’d fit with plenty of teams in free agency,” added Bowen. “But we like him in Pittsburgh, where the veteran corner can check receivers in man or match/carry in the Steelers’ multiple zone schemes.”

Does Mike Tomlin have a spot for the former Patriot?

What Will the Patriots Do About Their Own CB1?

The Patriots have a situation of their own at the cornerback position. Will they re-sign J.C. Jackson, franchise tag and/or even trade the dynamic 26-year-old pick magnet.

If the Patriots tag Jackson, they will ensure themselves of having a CB1 on their roster. Jackson, who has never shown a lack of motivation, would have even more incentive to deliver a big year in hopes of cashing in on a long-term deal heading into the 2023 season.

If the Patriots let Jackson walk, they will need another cornerback to take his place on the roster. This player would almost certainly cost the Patriots less, which could open the door for the team to sign another free agent or two.

Will the Patriots Add a Second CB if They Retain JC Jackson?

If the Patriots elect to tag or sign Jackson to a long-term deal, they could still add another corner in free agency or the draft. The latter is the best route if New England is looking to get the most bang for its buck.

Finding the right rookie corner could mean discovering a young player on a rookie deal, who is playing at a much higher level. Jackson is a perfect example of this concept.

After going undrafted in 2018, in Jackson’s first four years in the NFL, he has compiled 28 interceptions. Finding a young corner like Kyler Gordon or Derion Kendrick who might be capable of a similar performance would be an ideal scenario for New England.

If the Patriots started Jackson and Gordon/Kendrick at corner in 2022, the team would have an injection of the speed and playmaking they need on both sides of the ball. They would also have Jackson’s eventual successor on the roster if he is only retained for the upcoming season.

These are just a few things to ponder as the chips begin to fall leading into the Patriots’ 2022 season.

