Matt Patricia’s Potential Replacement Finally Breaks Silence About Patriots Rumors

While there’s no guarantee Bill Belichick will relieve Matt Patricia of play-calling duties, there’s no doubt the New England Patriots have to make changes to their offense this offseason.

Coming off a season in which they ranked sixth in scoring at 27.2 points per game, the six-time Super Bowl champions have averaged just 21.2 across 15 games.

With Mac Jones and his supporting cast struggling to consistently move the ball, speculation has swirled about whether Patricia will remain the team’s de-facto offensive coordinator in 2023. Considering how poorly the Patriots have performed under his direction, it certainly wouldn’t be a surprise if he finds himself in a different role next season.

Ironically, the most popular candidate to replace Patricia happens to be someone he worked with before.

But just because Bill O’Brien’s name has been linked to the Patriots doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be back on the sidelines next to Belichick and Patricia. In fact, it’s been quite some time since Alabama’s offensive coordinator has been in contact with some of his former colleagues in Foxborough.

Bill O'Brien addresses rumors he's going to the New England Patriots when his contract expires. pic.twitter.com/mIHlDUM800 — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) December 29, 2022

On Wednesday, December 29, O’Brien finally broke his silence about his rumored return to New England.

“It’s kind of that time of the year when things come up and things pop up,” he told reporters. “I haven’t spoken to anybody in New England since probably last April when I went by and saw those guys when I was up there.”

With the Patriots fighting to stay in the playoff hunt and the Crimson Tide set to face Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl, O’Brien made it clear that he’s committed to taking care of immediate priorities.

“I wish them well in however many games they have left,” he said. “But we’re very focused on this game and focused on coaching this team to the best of our ability.”

Will Robert Kraft Force Bill Belichick to Make Changes to the Coaching Staff?

One of the most important factors in how the Patriots will look in 2023 has to be the level of influence from ownership.

After all, can Robert Kraft tolerate another championship-less campaign from a coach who hasn’t demonstrated he can consistently win without Tom Brady?

Kraft has let Belichick handle all football-related matters over the last two decades, and it’s fair to say that strategy paid off for the 81-year-old owner. However, the notoriously detail-oriented head coach certainly took a big risk by putting a defensive coach in charge of running the team’s offense.

This is an interesting point: How many of Bill Belichick's assistants would be able to get a comparable job on another coaching staff? Matt Patricia, Joe Judge and Belichick's sons are among the coaches with the most responsibilities and none of them would https://t.co/EBytfOvPIH — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) December 24, 2022

Given how badly the first year of the Patricia experiment has gone, will Kraft tell Belichick he has to hire an experienced OC?

Better yet, would Belichick feel enough pressure on his shoulders to make such a move in order to satisfy his boss?

Patriots Offense Has Work Cut Out in Final Two Games

Could things go from bad to worse for New England’s offense?

With two must-win games left, the Patriots can’t afford to keep committing penalties and costly turnovers in critical moments. And they certainly can’t continue coming up short of the sticks and settling for field goals, either.

But expecting the league’s 16th-ranked scoring offense to put up big point totals down the stretch to sneak into the playoffs seems like a long shot.

Between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills, the Patriots have to face two dynamic defenses that feature plenty of star power.

Can New England’s underperforming offensive line handle a Dolphins front that includes Christian Wilkins, Jaelan Phillips, and Bradley Chubb?

Plus, how will that unit hold up in Week 18 against a Bills defense that ranks second in points allowed (17.5 per game)?

Unless Matt Patricia has some serious tricks up his sleeves, the Patriots may not see the end zone much more before the season ends.