Patriots’ 3-Time Super Bowl Champion Projected to Be Released

The New England Patriots‘ roster will look a lot different in 2021. There could be a new quarterback. There will almost certainly be new receivers, a tight end, etc.

The roster might also look different because of the players who won’t be back. Trades and releases are likely, and some of the changes could come from the list of players who opted-out of the 2020 season.

According to The Athletic, three-time Super Bowl champion Marcus Cannon is the most likely veteran to be released in an effort to create more salary-cap flexibility.

Here is the blurb from the Athletic’s staff:

Cannon’s performance was on a downturn before opting out last season. He had the best season of his career in 2017, allowing just 13.5 disruptions (all sacks, QB hits and pressures), but that total increased to 29 in 2018 and 41 in 2019. The Patriots drafted Yodny Cajuste in the third round in 2019 to potentially replace Cannon, though injuries have prevented Cajuste from making his debut. And then-rookie Mike Onwenu was tremendous at right tackle in 2020. And still with two years remaining on his contract, Cannon changed agents last year, which seemed to indicate the organization’s desire for him to renegotiate. If the Patriots cut Cannon, they’d save about $7 million against the cap.

