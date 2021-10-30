Patriots Reunion With Former RB ‘Makes the Most Sense’, Says Analyst

At one point before the 2021 season started, the running back’s room was seen as arguably the New England Patriots strongest position group. Since then, New England traded away former leading rusher Sony Michel to the Los Angeles Rams and veteran third-down back James White was lost for the season with a serious hip injury.

In its current state, the Patriots’ running backs are not near the bottom of the league, but there are perhaps some depth concerns. Those concerns have led to some trade speculation about adding a player who can fill the gap some hoped rookie Rhamondre Stevenson would be able to plug. We’ve heard names like Indianapolis Colts former 1,000-yard rusher Marlon Mack and others.

However, there is a familiar name that could resonate with the fanbase and with the team in general. Former Patriot and current Houston Texans running back Rex Burkhead could be available. The 31-year-old tore his ACL with the Patriots last season, wasn’t re-signed with the team and landed with the Texans thanks to the Nick Caserio front-office connection. Unfortunately, Houston isn’t using him a ton. Burkhead has a grand total of three touches this season (1 rush and 2 receptions). It might be worth it to look in on Burkhead who would come at a lower cost to New England.

Pat’s Pulpit’s Brian M. Hines seems to like the concept. He said: “Also, it would not be a surprise to see the Patriots add another running back at some point. Rex Burkhead still seems to make the most sense — again due to his familiarity within the system and ability to pass block, but other players such as Marlon Mack provide intriguing options as well.”

A Trade to Reacquire Rex Burkhead is So Patriots-Like

New England has never been shy about bringing players back for second and sometimes third stints with the team. There are four players: Jamie Collins, Brian Hoyer, Trent Brown and Kyle Van Noy, who are in their second, third or fourth runs with the team.

Burkhead was such a fan and locker room favorite, it would not be out of character for the Patriots to bring him back into the fold. The fact that he is only making $1.5 million this season and is again set to be a free agent after the year doesn’t hurt his appeal to the Patriots.

Who Loses Time if the Patriots Re-acquire Rex Burkhead?

We don’t know how spry Burkhead still is after the injury and at his age. In 2020, he was one of the more productive backfield options on the team.

If he can return to that form, it’s easy to see young players like Stevenson and J.J. Taylor losing snaps to Burkhead if the Patriots brought him back.

