Rhamondre Stevenson’s ‘Elite’ Postgame Outfit Turned Heads

The New England Patriots‘ Rhamondre Stevenson made another statement on the field against the New York Jets in a Week 8 win. Stevenson also made a statement with his postgame outfit.

Stevenson showed up at the postgame presser wearing a Boobie Miles jersey and headphones.

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson rocking a Boobie Miles jersey after today’s win. pic.twitter.com/THZWqZdQP1 — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) October 30, 2022

For those who aren’t aware of Miles, he is a former high school football legend whose life was the primary basis of the iconic film Friday Night Lights. Miles’ character was played by actor Derek Luke, and the film’s success spawned a television series. Stevenson called the movie his favorite.

Jerseys from real and fictional high school athletes came en vogue a little more than a decade ago, with fans rocking Will Smith’s Bel-Air Academy jersey from the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air sitcom and Jamie Foxx’s ‘Steamin’ Willie Beamon jersey from the football film Any Given Sunday.

Miles’ jersey has a dual connection because he was a character in a movie and a real person. Several members of the media took notice of Stevenson’s fashion choice. the word “elite” was used by multiple people.

Rhamondre Stevenson’s Day Vs. Jets

In real life, Stevenson had his own iconic performance against the rival Jets on Sunday. The second-year pro continues to distance himself from Damien Harris as the team’s top choice out of the backfield.

Stevenson had 23 total touches on Sunday compared to 13 for Harris. With his opportunities, Stevenson produced 143 total yards. He had 71 yards rushing on 16 carries, and he caught seven passes for 72 yards. His biggest play from scrimmage came on this 35-yard scamper in the second half.

Initially, it looked as if Stevenson would be stopped for no gain. However, he broke two tackles, escaped the pile, and picked up a chunk play to jumpstart the Patriots’ offense.

The Patriots were down 10-6 at the time, but Stevenson charged New England inside the Jets’ 30-yard line with this effort, and it set up the go-ahead touchdown pass to Jakobi Meyers. Stevenson had 40 yards rushing on the drive and New England never trailed again.

Stevenson’s strong play wasn’t exclusive to this drive or even his performance as a rusher. He also blocked well in the passing game. Watch him throw two blocks to spring Meyers for a first down after a short throw from Mac Jones.

I'm sure the Patriots loved this play from Rhamondre Stevenson. Blocked two Jets defenders to give Jakobi Meyers a lane on a third-down conversion. Great game all around by the Patriots RB. pic.twitter.com/Pe2CmzsrEf — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 31, 2022

Stevenson has seemingly transformed into one of the most complete running backs in the NFL, and he is only in his second season.

The question for New England as the Nov. 1 trade deadline approaches is whether they should trade Harris for draft assets or hold on to him for depth.

Increasing the Likelihood the Patriots Trade Damien Harris

Stevenson’s emergence has seemingly made Harris expendable. If the Patriots elect to trade Harris, who is in the last year of his contract, they could potentially get a fourth or fifth-round draft pick in return.

That might not sound like a ton, but it is a lot considering New England is unlikely to re-sign Harris in the offseason. With Stevenson’s level of play, it is nearly impossible to fathom Bill Belichick paying Harris his market value as a second-string option.

Harris is currently a valuable depth piece and change-of-pace option, but the Patriots drafted two running backs in April (Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris). It’s probably time to see if one or both rookies are ready to step up in a backup role.