Patriots Rookie RB Draws Comparison to Franchise Favorite

The New England Patriots used a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to select Oklahoma’s Rhamondre Stevenson. he’s been favorably compared to LeGarrette Blount. Based on the positive impact Blount had on the Patriots’ organization, New England would be thrilled if Stevenson is another “LG.”

The nickname “LG” was given to Blount by Bill Belichick, and it stands for “life’s good.” That ought to tell you everything you need to know about the powerful running back’s relationship with the future Hall-of-Fame coach and de facto general manager.

Stevenson has already endeared himself to Patriots nation by embracing the advice he received from fan-favorite Julian Edelman on Twitter.

Can he be like Blount on the field too?

Stevenson Plays a Lot Like Blount

Pat’s Pulipit’s Bernd Buchmasser drew the comparison between Blount and Stevenson.

The Stevenson-Blount connection is no hard one to be made. For one, Blount was a similarly-built player with a skillset also built around power rather than quickness: being listed at 6-foot-0 and 250 pounds in the Patriots’ 2016 media guide, he was a bruiser through and through. Running over people or keeping his legs moving through contact were just two of Blount’s defining traits, though. He also had the patience and vision to make his style work in the NFL — something that Stevenson has also shown during his time at the University of Oklahoma. And given that he also wore the No. 29 jersey Blount donned in New England, it is not hard to see the comparison on film.Stv

Stevenson has uncharacteristically quick feet for a big running back, but still finishes with power. Take a look at some of his highlights from Oklahoma.

Oklahoma RB Rhamondre Stevenson Highlights 💥 ᴴᴰSubscribe, Like this Video & Turn On Notifications! (↓↓ click show more ↓↓) Instagram: instagram.com/justbombsproductions/ Twitter: twitter.com/JBP_Official Patreon: patreon.com/justbombsproductions Facebook: facebook.com/Just-Bombs-Productions-255863801590167/ Oklahoma RB Rhamondre Stevenson Senior 6’0 246 lbs Oklahoma has produced some great RBs over the years. From future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson to Joe Mixon to DeMarco Murray & all the way… 2021-03-02T20:00:00Z

If Sony Michel is Released, it Will Open the Door for Stevenson

There is a chance Sony Michel is released considering the Patriots didn’t pick up his fifth-year option.

It also helps that New England drafted Stevenson, who might be able to step into his role as a second running back behind Damien Harris.

Michael David Smith of MSN wrote:

Michel, a running back chosen in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft, could lose his spot on the 53-man roster if rookie Rhamondre Stevenson impresses in training camp and the preseason. The Patriots took Stevenson with the 120th overall pick in the draft. At Oklahoma, Stevenson was a major special teams contributor, while Michel has never played a significant role on special teams with the Patriots. That could give Stevenson a leg up if Bill Belichick is deciding between Stevenson and Michel for a final roster spot at running back. Stevenson played only 19 games at Oklahoma and was a backup for most of his college career, but he has impressive size and versatility and has the potential to make an impact as a rookie.

If Stevenson proves capable in pass protection, doesn’t fumble the ball and also shows himself to be a strong receiver out of the backfield, he could offer even more than Michel did during his time with the team.

Look for Stevenson to have a chance to produce early in his NFL career.