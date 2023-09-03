Patriots Rookie Demario Douglas Gets National Hype as GMFB ‘Breakout’ Star

It is a list that the NFL Network reveals with great pomp and circumstance. At least by the standards of the Good Morning Football show, it’s got pomp and circumstance. But every year, Peter Schrager, one of the show’s reporter/hosts, released his Top 10 Breakout players list, and he has a good track record of picking some diamonds in the rough over the years.

One of his selections this year—No. 5 on the list, in fact—should get the attention of Patriots fans: Demario Douglas, the diminutive sixth-round rookie out of Liberty who provided some of the best highlights in training camp with his ability to drop defenders with shifty footwork.

Said Schrager of Douglas: “He had four different quarterbacks at Liberty, including Malik Willis, and still put up monster numbers in every one of those offensive seasons. The Patriots coaching staff had him in the East-West Shrine Game and they were like, ‘Keep that quiet.’ Drafted him in the sixth round, the track star that he is. … Liberty churns out stars, guys.”

Douglas Shined in Training Camp Practices

Douglas did not make a big impact in the preseason games—he had two catches for 17 yards—but he gained attention for moves like this, in which he sent veteran defensive back Myles Bryant into a different zip code with an outside fake before cutting back to the inside:

It’s not fair! Demario Cooks Myles Bryant pic.twitter.com/UNC3XY0gZZ — pats camp (@patscampvids) August 8, 2023

Douglas tallied 2,193 yards receiving on 171 catches in four years at Liberty, adding 16 touchdowns (plus one as a runner). He showed he is an exceptional athlete, with a 4.44 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and an 11-foot-2-inch broad jump (fourth among all prospects).

The drawback with Douglas, and the reason he was on the board for the Patriots in the sixth round, is that he stands only 5-foot-8. But he is showing he makes up for that with his ability to run routes and throw defenders off with his moves. And the Patriots have some history with undersize slot receivers who can get open—stars Wes Welker (5-foot-9) and Julian Edelman (5-foot-10) were both well under 6-feet.

“I always been doubted, from when I was young, especially coming out of a little awkward, stuff like that,” Douglas said last month. “I had coaches like, ‘You kinda short.’ I play with a chip on my shoulder. But I always come out and feel like I am the same height as everybody when I am on the field. I feel like I can play with anybody.”

Can the Patriots Find a Role for Douglas?

The question is how quickly and how often Douglas (nicknamed “Pop” after his grandfather, who passed away when he was one year old) will be on the field. He is listed on the depth chart with fellow rookie Kayshon Boutte as the third-string receivers, behind first-stringers DeVante Parker and Juju Schuster-Smith, and a second string of Tyquan Thornton and Kendrick Bourne.

Finding a fit for Douglas will be the key.

“Look at that wide receivers room, where does he fit in?” Schrager said. “Keep an eye on him. What is the expectation? 100 catches? No. But if you’re going to be watching the Patriots, just know that, Pop Douglas is going to be part of the offensive game plan. They’ve been keeping him quiet a little bit, he’s had great practices. Maybe not a national name yet and he’s certainly not being drafted in your fantasy leagues. But Pop Douglas, No. 5.”