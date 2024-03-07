Patriots Listed Among ‘Primary’ Suitors for Record-Setting Running Back

Of the many issues that new Patriots coach Jerod Mayo and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt will encounter as they attempt to rebuild the moribund Patriots offense left behind by former coach Bill Belichick, the Patriots running back problem is not the biggest. But Van Pelt has been clear in that he wants to run the ball, and with the current crop of backs on the Patriots roster, that’s not going to be easy.

And the Patriots could, potentially, give the offense a boost at a reasonable rate. According to a report from the New York Daily News, it is “likely” that Barkley’s career with the Giants is over, and that New England will be among the handful of teams in line to sign him.

“Sources view the Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles as some primary potential suitors who have the resources, need and interest to possibly sign Barkley,” veteran reporter Pat Leonard wrote.

Saquon Barkley Set an NFL Record as a Rookie

While there has been some momentum suggesting that the Eagles could be the team best positioned to swipe Barkley—they’d love to steal a division rival’s star, and they’re in a vastly better position to get to the Super Bowl than the Patriots—New England has something most others do not. That would be an enormous supply of available cash, with more than $100 million to spend.

Barkley was the No. 2 pick in the 2018 draft, back when running backs had a chance to go in the first round. He was an immediate success, with 1,307 yards rushing as a rookie, and an NFL-record (for a rookie) 91 receptions out of the backfield. Injuries struck, though, and he was limited for three seasons, between 2019-21.

Barkley was a Pro Bowl running back in 2022, but slipped in 2023 as the Giants’ offense sputtered. He fought his way through an ankle injury that cost him three games and slowed him down for longer. He finished the year with 962 yards on 247 carries, and posted an average of only 3.9 yards per carry.

Those numbers could scare off other suitors, but the Patriots should recognize that Barkley could be in line for a bounce-back year, assuming he can stay healthy.

Patriots Running Back Room Needs Help

Indeed, when healthy, Barkley still is among the best backs in the NFL, and could wind up being a bargain given the unimpressive season he had with the Giants. The Patriots could either opt to pair him with Rhamondre Stevenson or look to move Stevenson in a trade.

Barkley is projected at Spotrac to have a market value of $9.9 million per year, and projected to garner a three-year, $30 million contract—very affordable for the Patriots, who have ample cash to spend in free agency.

Pro Football Focus is a little more bullish on the running back market in free agency and is projecting a three-year deal worth $36 million for Barkley. The site rates him as the top running back in free agency this offseason.

Here’s how PFF evaluated Barkley’s free-agent future: “Barkley is still capable of breaking off an explosive rush at any moment and made several highlight reel catches in 2023, including a wheel route touchdown that ended with a dive for the pylon in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals. There’s no doubt Barkley’s highs are as high as any running back in the game, but the position market is a tricky landscape to navigate in 2024, especially with his missing extended time in three out of the past four seasons.”