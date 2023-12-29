Everyone Has Patriots Among Favorites to Land Benched $242 Million QB

In the wake of the news that the Broncos and Russell Wilson would be heading toward a divorce, a horde of NFL lists rose up projecting where, exactly, the controversial 35-year-old could wind up. You’d be hard-pressed to find any such list that does not contemplate the likelihood of Russell Wilson, Patriots quarterback. You’d also be hard-pressed to find a list that does not include a caveat stating that Wilson’s desirability for the Patriots is contingent on coach Bill Belichick staying put after this season.

Wilson has had a disastrous tenure in two seasons with Denver, which doled out a $242 million extension for him in addition to forking over players (including quarterback Drew Lock), two first-round picks and two second-round picks. He went 4-11 with the team last year, got off to a rocky start with new coach Sean Payton, rebounded to get the Broncos to 6-3, but lost three of the team’s last four to set up his benching (a decision aided by Denver’s designs on avoiding a contract guarantee trigger).

Is that what the Patriots want in their next quarterback? Well, all the lists seem to agree that they should.

“The Patriots need a quarterback in 2024 after the end of the Mac Jones era. It’s not clear yet who will be making the key decisions for the team this offseason, but Bill Belichick praised Wilson before their matchup last weekend, won by the Patriots. If Belichick is still around, he could be interested in a quick-fix plan rather than a rebuild, potentially making Wilson an option in New England,” reporter Chad Graff wrote at The Athletic.

Consensus Behind Russell Wilson, Patriots Quarterback

As mentioned, it’s not just The Athletic that sees this as a productive potential marriage. CBS Sports sees Wilson’s dispassionate approach as sympatico with Belichick.

“Pretty much everything we’ve come to know about how the Patriots operate could be out the window if the Bill Belichick era actually comes to an end. But Belichick’s tight-lipped regime would seemingly mesh well with Wilson’s business-first approach, and few clubs have been more desperate for proven QB production since Tom Brady’s exit in 2020,” the site reported.

At Sporting News, there does not seem to be as much concern about whether Belichick stays or goes when it comes to getting Wilson to be the next Patriots quarterback. The team has enough cap space, the thinking goes, to sign Wilson and upgrade the receiving unit, not matter whom is coach.

From the site: “The organization is perhaps entering into the great unknown with the future of head coach Bill Belichick continuing to be a source of speculation. …The front office may at least have the flexibility to make some major upgrades. Over the Cap projects New England to have $74.3 million in salary cap space, which would not only be enough to accommodate Wilson’s contract but also leave room to pursue another notable addition or two to the passing game.”

Would Bill Belichick Have Stomach for a Full Rebuild?

Certainly, there is some sense in bringing in a veteran Patriots quarterback for 2024. The defense will need some tweaks, but is good enough to keep the team in the running for a playoff spot. The mass of cap space could be used to absorb some portion of Wilson’s contract and add upgrades on the offensive line and among the wide receivers.

But the Patriots, potentially, have a Top 4 pick in the upcoming draft and are in the running for one of the Caleb Williams or Drake Maye pair. Even if they can’t get one of those guys, LSU’s Jayden Daniels will be on the board, too. It may well be time for the Patriots to start over with a quarterback on a rookie contract. The question is whether the 71-year-old Belichick would be the man for that job.

That could depend on what the future is with the coach and front office. Few could have guessed four months ago that Russell Wilson and Bill Belichick might well have their futures tied together but … well, here we are.