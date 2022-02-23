Scenario Sees Patriots Sign Ex-Pro Bowl WR From AFC Rival

The New England Patriots could make a move by signing a notable wide receiver from their AFC rivals.

As the Patriots enter the 2022 offseason, one of their biggest needs will be signing a go-to wide receiver. Mac Jones will be entering his second season and New England would make a major mistake by entering another season with a receiving core of Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor.

While the three-man crew was a solid unit, it’s lacking in actual playmakers. That’s where Juju Smith-Schuster comes into the fold. According to Arjun Menon of Pro Football Focus, he expects the Pittsburgh Steelers receiver to sign with the Patriots on a one-year, $8 million deal ($6.25 million guaranteed).

Menon explains how Smith-Schuster won’t be able to attract the same multi-year offer he received last offseason from the Kansas City Chiefs. The 25-year-old receiver’s 2021 season was cut short due to a shoulder injury suffered in Week 5 before he returned for the team’s playoff game versus the Chiefs.

“Smith-Schuster turned down a multi-year deal with the Chiefs last offseason then proceeded to get injured early in the 2021 season,” says Menon. “Thus, it’ll probably be tough for him to get a multi-year deal on the market for the value he wants. He’s still only 25 years old and has logged five years in the league, so he will still be an attractive option for WR needy teams.

One of those teams should be the Patriots, who need to get Mac Jones more weapons. Smith-Schuster can serve as a reliable receiver out of the slot for New England.”

Why Smith-Schuster Makes Sense for Patriots

Menon uses the key word here, which is “slot” receiver. For many years, the Patriots utilized the slot receiver as their favorite weapon in the passing game, with Wes Welker and Julian Edelman the most notable examples.

The Patriots utilized third-year man Meyers as the slot receiver for the 2021 season, as he saw 550 snaps. Meyers emerged as the Patriots’ most productive receiver, posting 83 receptions for 866 yards and two touchdowns. According to Pro Football Focus, Meyers posted a 74.7 offensive grade, the 32nd-highest of any receiver in the league and the highest among all Patriots receivers.

While Smith-Schuster has struggled to regain the form that made him a Pro Bowler back in 2018, when he caught 111 passes for 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns, he has still remained a threat in the passing game. During his most recently healthy season in 2020, Smith-Schuster caught a career-high nine touchdown passes on 97 receptions.

Considering he’s still young and the fact that the Patriots are known for maximizing their players’ strengths in the slot receiver role, Smith-Schuster’s potential with the Patriots is limitless.

Patriots Could Sign Smith-Schuster on Short-Term Deal

New England is lacking touchdowns threats in the passing game, with Kendrick Bourne leading all receivers with 5 touchdown catches during the 2021 season. If you bring Smith-Schuster into the fold, it alleviates the pressure off of the lesser-talented receivers while giving Jones a legit dependable option in the passing game.

The Patriots won’t have much salary cap space entering the offseason — New England will have a little more than $7 million in cap space, the 20th-most of any team — but Smith-Schuster should come on the cheap.

It’s the definition of a low-risk, high-value signing.