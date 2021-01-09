Patriots Sign 10 Players for Upcoming Season

The New England Patriots have already made their first moves toward the 2021 season. It’s not signing the quarterback of the future unless you believe Jake Dolegala has that potential, but they did sign 10 players to futures deals this week.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

The 10 Players Signed

If you’re familiar with the Patriots’ practice squad from the 2020 season, you’ll recognize most of the names on this list. Here is a look at the 10 players the Patriots signed.

Roberto Aguayo – K – Florida St.

Jake Dolegala – QB – Cent. Connecticut St.

Bill Murray – DL – William & Mary

Ross Reynolds – OL – Iowa

Justin Rohrwasser – K – Marshall

D’Angelo Ross – DB – New Mexico

Devin Smith – WR – Ohio State

Nick Thurman – DL – Houston

Kristian Wilkerson – WR – SE Missouri State

Isaiah Zuber – WR – Mississippi State

In case you’re unaware, a futures contract is very similar to a standard regular active roster deal. The same minimum veteran salaries, cap charges, and signing bonuses apply, but the terms of a futures contract don’t take effect until the start of the next League Year, which is usually in March.

NFL teams can sign players to futures deals once the previous regular season has ended, but the money doesn’t go against the salary cap for the campaign that just ended. Because of the terms of these deals, practice squad players are most-often signed to these contracts. A futures contract protects players through the offseason from being snatched away by other teams.

Therefore, if the Patriots are tabbing these 10 guys as players they feel are worthy of futures deals, they see them as potential contributors next season.

Guaranteed Kicking Competition

With the Patriots signing both Roberto Aguayo and rookie Justin Rohrwasser to a futures deal, it would appear the team is set to have something of a kicking competition during training camp and perhaps the preseason.

Nick Folk had a great year for the Patriots in 2020, but he might garner a higher-paying contract than the team is willing to pay him in 2021. Also, the team did spend a fifth-round pick on Rohrwasser, so they would like to get something out of him. Rohrwasser didn’t earn any playing time in the regular season, so the Aguayo signing last month could be for insurance.

In any case, the Patriots’ kicking competition could wind up being a minor, but interesting storyline ahead of next season.

Wide Receiver Weapons on Deck?

Smith, Wilkerson, and Zuber all have something most of the Patriots’ regular roster wide receivers don’t have, and that’s speed. Zuber had a few opportunities with the main roster in 2020, but he was mostly relegated to a few jet sweeps. I thought throughout the year it would have been interesting to see what he could have done with more opportunities, but perhaps that’ll come in 2021. Wilkerson had one call up, but he didn’t have a target. He has good size at 6’3″ and overall athleticism but appears to still be raw.

Smith was signed late in the season, and he has some NFL experience with the New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys, but he has battled knee injuries. Smith’s blazing speed is his most notable quality, but because of the durability concerns, the Patriots can only hope that he can contribute in 2021.

None of these guys’ presence figures to impact what the Patriots do in the draft or free agency. However, Smith and Zuber’s names are ones you should remember just in case they have a chance to make an impact next season.

Also Read: