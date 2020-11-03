Patriots ‘Hefty’ Asking Price For Stephon Gilmore Revealed: Report

The New England Patriots know they have a valuable trade asset in Stephon Gilmore. He’s apparently available, but if a contender is interested, they will have to pay a stiff price.

“Hefty” Asking Price For Stephon Gilmore

The Patriots reportedly want a first-rounder and a player if they are going to trade Gilmore, per ESPN’s Diana Russini.

After speaking with a few GMs around the NFL, I've learned multiple teams who have called the Patriots about CB Stephon Gilmore were told by New England they want a first round pick and a player in exchange for the 2019 AP Defensive Player of the Year. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) November 3, 2020

That’s a pretty steep price, but an understandable one considering Gilmore is still under contract through next season, he’s the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, and the Jacksonville Jaguars were able to fetch two first-rounders for Jalen Ramsey last season.

This is the Perfect Idea For Moving Gilmore

The Patriots know they don’t have to move Gilmore now. They’re likely committed to moving him before the 2021 season, so there is still a chance a deal could be done during the offseason. However, if they can get a team to meet their price this season, it could be a win-win situation.

While Gilmore is still considered an elite performer at his position, the Patriots have solid depth at corner. J.C. Jackson is ready to be a No. 1 corner in the NFL, and others like Jonathan Jones appear ready to step up as well along with veteran Jason McCourty, rookie Myles Bryant, and practice squad player D’Angelo Ross.

If the Patriots can procure a first-rounder for Gilmore, they can add a rebuilding asset without taking a major step backward at a crucial position. They can also add a player at a spot where the team is in need, like wide receiver or tight end.

Perhaps approaching the Pittsburgh Steelers about a deal that would send Gilmore to the Steel City for a 2021 first-rounder and WR James Washington might be an attractive offer. Another potentially attractive deal could be Gilmore to the Chicago Bears for veteran tight end Jimmy Graham and a first-rounder.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have an impressive young receiver in rookie Tyler Johnson. You wonder if they would part ways with him and a first-rounder to add another Patriots player to their roster. There are only a few hours remaining.

