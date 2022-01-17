NFL Analyst Calls For Patriots Assistant to Be Stripped of Duties

The New England Patriots‘ defense was all but nonexistent on Saturday in the team’s disastrous 47-17 loss to AFC East division rivals, the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills’ offense had 7 possessions and they scored on all of them. Josh Allen and Co. routinely had their way against the Patriots’ defense dating back to the Week 16 meeting in Foxborough.

New England’s inability to find a solution for the Bills’ offensive attack left many frustrated with a defense that had allowed the fewest points in the regular season. One analyst, Grunt Talks’ Bobby Thompson openly called for the Bill Belichick to strip his son Steve Belichick of his defensive play-calling duties.

Stephen Belichick after tonight needs to be relieved of his playcalling duties. This is just long overdue — G.T Bobby Thompson (@BThomps81) January 16, 2022

It’s a tough ask for a father to demote their child, but there must be some accountability for what turned out to be an unacceptable performance by a unit that had been seen as a strength of the team during the regular season.

The Patriots hadn’t been stopping the run very well all season, and that continued with the Bills running for 174 yards on just 29 carries. That’s an average of 6 yards per attempt, thanks in large part to the scrambling of Allen.

Buffalo’s dynamic young quarterback ran for 66 yards on 6 carries as the Patriots failed to contain the large and limber signal-caller. The question is: how far-reaching will the impact of this lopsided loss be within the Patriots’ organization and how will it affect the team’s potential candidates for a head-coaching opportunity?

Will This Result Hurt Jerod Mayo’s Chances of Landing a Head-Coaching Job?

Patriots assistant Jerod Mayo, a former linebacker with the team, is a candidate for several head-coaching opportunities. Because his specialty is on the defensive side of the ball, this isn’t exactly the performance he would have wanted to precede an interview for a job. However, his role in preparing the Patriots defensive players for the game is unclear.

The Patriots don’t have anyone officially in the defensive coordinator position, but it is believed Steve Belichick is the man responsible for defensive play-calling. This is something that could help Mayo as he may not carry the full weight of the judgment that is coming on the heels of the team’s worst defensive effort since they lost 46-10 to the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XX back in 1986.

Hopefully, Mayo will be evaluated for what he can bring to an organization if given the keys to the entire operation and not in a partial role.

Is it Time for the Patriots to Hire a Defensive Coordinator?

This concept brings up a key question for the Patriots’ future: is it time to appoint a defensive coordinator? The Patriots haven’t had anyone function in that role since Matt Patricia was the DC from 2012-2017.

The Patriots played in three Super Bowls during that time period–winning two–and they didn’t fail to reach at least the AFC Championship game in any of those years.

That is quite the run and perhaps it provides some encouragement to add another member with the definitive title to the team’s coaching staff.

