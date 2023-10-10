Tom Brady Sounds off on Bill Belichick Debacle

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady doesn’t buy the Bill Belichick “start over” comment amid back-to-back losses of 30-plus points.

“Absolutely,” Brady said of his former head coach during the “Let’s Go!” podcasts on Monday, October 9. “I think that he’s got a very consistent approach that he’s always taken and, you know, it’s the right approach. It’s try to prepare the players, give them the best opportunity to succeed. You know, you get out there on the field in the end, the coaches, once the play is called in the players gotta go do it. And it takes a great coaching staff to win.”

Tom Brady on Bill Belichick this week: "He's still got the same work ethic. He's got the same coaching style." #Patriots | #ForeverNE Catch an all-new Let's Go! with @TomBrady @LarryFitzgerald @JimGrayOfficial RIGHT NOW on the @SIRIUSXM app STREAM 🔗 https://t.co/6UhxoR3CnK pic.twitter.com/47PON09HPl — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) October 10, 2023

“It takes great players to win. It takes great front office support to win. It’s an organizational win. It’s an organizational loss. To ascribe a win or loss to one player — and they did that for me a lot with winning and I always say, ‘It’s not about me, it’s about us.’ And when you lose, as a leader, when you lose you take the blame and you give the credit when you win. But at the end of the day it’s a team sport,” Brady added.

The Patriots look like a team and organization in disarray after the Dallas Cowboys rolled 38-3 in Week 4 followed by a 34-0 beatdown by the New Orleans Saints in Foxboro for Week 4.

Tom Brady Endured Similar Defeats but Never Like This Year’s Patriots

Brady went through one similar defeat with the Patriots in 2014 when the Kansas City Chiefs rolled to a 41-14 win. The Patriots went on to win a Super Bowl that season nonetheless.

His worst career loss, notably came close to Sunday’s debacle. Brady and the Patriots fell 31-0 to the Buffalo Bills in 2003, and that Patriots squad also won the Super Bowl that season.

#OTD in 2003 Sam Adams rumbles 37 yards into the end zone after picking off Tom Brady as the Buffalo Bills shut out the New England Patriots 31-0. Brady is intercepted 4 times while Drew Bledsoe goes 17-28 for 230 yards in the win. pic.twitter.com/GlQggEJ1YZ — ThisDateInBuffaloSportsHistory (@BuffSportsHstry) September 7, 2023

However, neither of those teams started 1-4 with back-to-back losses of that magnitude. Brady recognizes this as a new challenge for Belichick.

“I think the results are different from what they’ve been, but I know that he’s still got the same work ethic, he’s got the same coaching style,” Brady said about Belichick on the podcast. “I think the thing that I think as I watch not only the Patriots, but a lot of other things, football’s a hard sport. You know, it was very different when I was in there because I could control a lot of the outcome.”

“When I’m sitting here watching from afar I realize, [expletive], there’s a lot of variables, there’s a lot of things that need to go right in order to have team success. And I was a part of a lot of those teams and I didn’t take any of those things for granted. I needed a great defense. I needed a great kicker. Obviously I needed a great coach. I needed great receivers and a great O-line. If I was gonna be successful as a player, I needed all those things,” Brady continued.

Patriots Enduring Franchise’s Worst Season of the Millenia

Brady enjoyed 19 seasons of wild success as the Patriots starting quarterback from 2001 to 2019 with six Super Bowl wins in nine appearances. His rookie year as a backup in 2000 was the lone exception when the Patriots went 5-11. and not even that team endured such blowouts as the 2023 squad.

“And I was fortunate to have a lot of those things over a long period of time. So, the teams that lose, they’re putting a lot into it. The teams that win, they’re putting a lot into it. It’s a relentless sport and nothing is given to you,” Brady said. “It’s all hard. Losing is hard, winning is hard. To be in it year in and year out is hard. To lose and have a horrible season is very hard.”