Tom Brady On Pace to Break Historic Record Vs. Patriots

We might see history during Week 4 of the NFL season. The closer we get to the highly anticipated Week 4 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots, the more reasons there are for the game to be must-see TV.

The Bucs are off to a fast start at 2-0 following their 48-25 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The Patriots are 1-1 and could easily be 2-0 were it not for a costly fumble late in their Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones is playing well and it’ll be fun to see how much he has come along by Week 4. Obviously, there is Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. The former is now on pace to break Drew Brees’ record for most passing yards in a career during his return to Gillette Stadium.

Tom Brady is now 499 yards away from breaking the NFL all-time passing yards record (Drew Brees, 80,358 yards). Brady is on pace to break the record in two weeks — when he returns to New England to face the #Patriots. pic.twitter.com/gmDDQrzOY2 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 19, 2021

You can’t make this stuff up. The game was already set to be possibly the most-watched regular-season NFL game in the past 10 years.

If you throw in the strong possibility that we will see Brady set the all-time passing record, it takes things to another level.

What Brady Needs to Do to Break the Record in Foxboro

With just under 500 yards between him and Brees, Brady needs to average a pedestrian 250 yards per game over his next 2 games–the clash in New England included–to find himself at the top of the record books.

Based on his current pace, it would be foolish to bet against him. After all, he is averaging 327.5 passing yards per game through the first 2 weeks. He could theoretically slow down and still blast past the marker in Week 4.

It would be an excellent accomplishment considering the longevity necessary to set that sort of record. Getting it done in Foxboro should be even sweeter for Brady.

We’re talking about Brady, so why would he stop there.

Brady Might Be Chasing Another Record

Frank Schwab of Yahoo! Sports Believes Brady has a chance to break Peyton Manning’s single-season TD record. Schwab wrote:

Brady is 44 years old. Among all quarterbacks at least 44 in NFL history before this season, there were 14 passing touchdowns. Combined. That’s it. The single-season touchdown record is 55 by Peyton Manning. Brady seems like he’s taking aim at it. And why wouldn’t the Buccaneers let Brady throw as much as he wants? He has endless receiving threats. He’s passing as well as ever. We have never seen anything quite like this in any sport. Jack Nicklaus won The Masters at age 46 and Phil Mickelson won a PGA Championship at age 50, but that’s one weekend and they didn’t have defensive ends trying to plant them in the turf. There’s really no comparison to an athlete in his mid-40s playing at Brady’s level in a violent team sport. Perhaps at some point a running back will get a touchdown or two, or the Bucs will face a defense that doesn’t let Brady throw touchdowns at will. But right now, Brady is on pace for 76.5 touchdowns. That won’t continue, but perhaps Manning should be a little concerned.

How crazy would it be to see Brady break arguably the 2 most significant passing records in league history, in the same season, at 44 years old? It’s crazy and probably painful for Patriots fans to ponder.