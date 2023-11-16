Tom Brady Makes Audacious Offer Before ‘The Game’

Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made an offer in exchange for something he can never have.

During Brady’s “Let’s Go!” podcast on Monday, November 13, he offered one of his Super Bowl rings in an humorous friendly bet with Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud over the Michigan–Ohio State game on November 25. Known as “The Game”, Brady and Stroud played on opposite sides of the storied college football rivalry during their college careers two decades apart.

“Alright so, we got a bet,” Brady told Stroud, a guest on the podcast. “So, if Ohio State wins, which I don’t really feel is … whatever. You get one of my Super Bowl rings. And if Michigan beats Ohio State, then you got to give me all your youth, your agility, your time in the 40, and all your future years in the NFL. How about that?”

C.J. Stroud Accepts, but Tom Brady Kind of Backs Off

Tom Brady flexin' his 7 Super Bowl rings 🐐 pic.twitter.com/mT7V9qX1jC — Athlete Swag (@AthleteSwag) July 24, 2021

Stroud took him up on the offer with “that’s a bet”, but the rookie quarterback from Ohio State took into consideration Brady’s admission of being “a little nervous” after making the deal. Ohio State (10-0) ranks No. 2 in the College Football Playoff after a 38-3 beatdown of Michigan State, and No. 3 Michigan (10-0) has been playing without head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines due to a suspension over sign-stealing allegations.

“I’m not going to take your Super Bowl ring, Tom,” Stroud said. “That’s yours, bro. I want to get my own.”

Stroud has shown cause to believe he can win one someday as he burst on the scene as a rookie. He beat Andrew Luck‘s single-game rookie record for passing yards in a 39-37 win over the Buccaneers in Week 9, and Stroud followed that up by leading the Texans to a 30-27 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10.

Tom Brady Gives Pointers to C.J. Stroud

Texans rookie QB CJ Stroud was unreal today against the Bucs.

⭐️ 30-42

⭐️ 470-yards

⭐️ 5 TD’s

Game winning touchdown with 6 seconds remaining. He has arrived#WeAreTexans

pic.twitter.com/HKm7R3XFdo — NFL Highs (@frito_paw) November 5, 2023

Brady gave Stroud a few pointers on how to handle the noise off of the field amid success down the stretch of the season. The seven-time Super Bowl champion understands that well after accumulating a 71-19 record in the month of December for his 23-year career with the Patriots and Buccaneers.

“You don’t need to be the source of people’s entertainment over the course of the season,” Brady said. “It’s not college anymore. The earlier you get it in your mind that this is a profession and you’re a professional, everyone is counting on you and you can’t have a bad day like Coach [Ryan] Day taught you.”

“All of these guys are counting on you,” Brady continued. “It’s fun. The process of winning is fun. The memories you’re going to have from a great season are fun. The games are fun. The practices and comradery are fun. Trying to create fun for everyone else outside of that isn’t your responsibility.”

As for “The Game”, Stroud talked up his confidence in his former college team where he played from 2020 to 2022. Stroud told Brady, “we’re tired of losing to you guys”, amid Michigan’s two-game winning streak over the Buckeyes from the past two seasons.

Brady played at Michigan from 1995 to 2000 before his storied NFL career.