Tom Brady’s New Instagram Post Jokes About Wanting to Unretire in 2023

Tom Brady nearly spoiled owner Robert Kraft‘s retirement celebration plans for the former New England Patriots quarterback.

Brady retired in 2023 after three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he recently revealed that he planned to unretire last year after fall. It came to light in his New Year’s Eve Instagram post, which mostly celebrated family, but he added one tidbit about football.

“PS: The only downside to 2023 was when I was about to unretire in May and my friends threw a surprise retirement party. Kind of forced my hand,” Brady wrote, followed by a laughing emoji.

It’s possible Brady, known for his sense of humor, meant it as a joke, but he also has a one-of-a-kind competitive fire that makes it hard to quit a game where he still played at a high level.

However, Brady reiterated his retirement multiple times last year, and he joined Kraft and Patriots fans at Gillette Stadium in September 2023 to celebrate.

The Buccaneers didn’t seem convinced of another Brady comeback and signed Baker Mayfield in March 2023. Brady still played well in his final season with the team as he threw for 4,694 yards and 25 touchdowns, but he also endured his first-ever losing season at 8-9.

Brady likely wouldn’t have gone back to Tampa or Foxborough as he sought part ownership with the Las Vegas Raiders. It certainly stirred up comeback rumors, but a majority of NFL owners had to approve his ownership stake and his return if his part ownership had already been approved.

Instead of throwing footballs on an NFL field again, Brady looks poised to begin his broadcasting career with FOX next fall. He agreed to a 10-year, $375 million deal in 2022, and Brady decided to wait until the 2024 season to prepare.

Bob Costas Questions Tom Brady’s Future Success as a Broadcaster

Brady could do a Patriots game with FOX at some point next fall, but NBC Sports broadcasting great Bob Costas doesn’t see this as the best fit for Brady.

“They didn’t ask me, and I don’t expect them to, but if I were running it, I’d use him in the studio rather than on games,” Costas told the New York Post on December 30.

“The glamour factor, the on-camera factor, and also, it’s less of a strain on him. The level of preparation to work a game and what it takes to get the hang of it, it’s just an easier fit in the studio,” Costas added.

Tom Brady Relishes in Family Life With IG Post

Brady hardly played football in 2023 as the Buccaneers got knocked from the NFC playoffs on January 16 last year. He fittingly reflected on family for 2023 much more so than football in his recent Instagram post.

“Looking back on 2023 grateful for every moment,” Brady wrote. “Cherishing the highs, learning from the lows, and looking forward to what’s coming next. I’m blessed to have family and friends filled with so much love, joy, and compassion surrounding me.”

“As you get older, you realize that this is really the only thing that matters, and I’ll never take these people for granted, the 46-year-old Brady continued. “Hug your kids, call your parents, tell your friends that you love them, and let’s all help make 2024 a kinder and happier year for everyone in our lives.”