Top Defensive Prospect Excited to Visit Patriots

With the 14th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft later this month, the New England Patriots have a lot of options to consider in the lead-up to the draft. That includes Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson, who is scheduled to meet with the Patriots on Friday, April 14.

Tyree Wilson Can’t Wait to Meet Bill Belichick

According to Sports Illustrated NFL reporter Albert Breer, Wilson has a busy week ahead of him. He already met with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday and has additional visits lined up with the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday, the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, and finally New England on Friday.

Even though Wilson is projected to be taken before the Patriots or the Jaguars (24th overall) make their first selections, he reportedly “loved the idea of getting time” with Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson and New England head coach Bill Belichick — both of whom are Super Bowl champions — according to Breer.

Texas Tech DE Tyree Wilson is doing 30 visits with the Jaguars (today), Cardinals (Wed), Raiders (Thu) and Patriots (Fri) this week. Jags and Pats sit lower than he'll go, but Wilson loved the idea of getting time with Doug Pederson and Bill Belichick. (Wilson = a top 10 lock.) — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 11, 2023

It’s notable that Wilson is still interested in meeting with the Patriots again given that he already talked to them at the NFL Combine in early March, according to Mark Daniels of MassLive. He appears to be drawn to Belichick, who is considered one of the greatest coaches in NFL history after leading New England to six Super Bowl titles from 2002-2019. Belichick was also previously a defensive coordinator with the New York Jets and New York Giants before joining the Patriots, which may have appealed to a defensive player like Wilson.

Tyree Wilson is One of the Best Defensive Players in the Draft

Wilson is considered one of the top defensive prospects in this year’s draft and is widely expected to be a top-10 pick, as noted by Breer. He has the potential to be an immediate starter in the NFL and instantly improve whichever defense he joins.

The 6-foot-6, 275-pound Wilson emerged as one of the best pass rushers in the country over his last two seasons at Texas Tech. Wilson used his size and agility to wreak havoc in opposing backfields, racking up 99 tackles (27.5 for a loss) and 14 sacks over the past two years combined. Despite suffering a season-ending foot injury in 2022, he was still named to the All-Big 12 First Team.

Every team in the NFL could use a player like Wilson, including New England. The Patriots had one of the better units in the league last year, but there’s still room for improvement after ranking 11th in points allowed per game and eighth in total yards allowed per game.

Drafting Tyree Wilson is a Longshot for Patriots

Despite the mutual interest, Wilson is unlikely to end up with New England. That’s because he’ll probably be gone by the time the Patriots are on the clock, unless they make a late trade up to secure a top-10 pick on Day 1 of the draft on Thursday, April 27.

New England has consistently traded down in the draft during Belichick’s tenure (including last year), making such a move unlikely, especially for a defensive player. With needs at linebacker, offensive line, cornerback and elsewhere, the Patriots will probably opt to address other positions instead.