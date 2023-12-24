‘Shocking’ Patriots Trade Proposal Adds 24-Year-Old Star WR

OK, as Patriots rumors go, this one would qualify as shocking, which is just how the folks at Bleacher Report are pitching it. And it would be shocking on a number of levels because, for one thing, it would require the Patriots to pull off the kind of move they just don’t go for with Bill Belichick in charge. It would also require the Bengals to trade away receiver Tee Higgins, despite still being able to use the franchise tag to keep him in place.

But despite all that, B/R writer Alex Ballentine is putting forth a Higgins-to-New England proposal that is being billed as one of the, “Shocking NFL Trades That Could Shake Up the 2024 Offseason.”

Here’s the crux of the deal.

Bengals Receive: 2024 second-round pick, 2025 first-round pick

Patriots Receive: WR Tee Higgins

Tee Higgins a Potential No. 1 WR

Again, this is a deal that could only realistically be made if Belichick packs up and heads elsewhere after the season, a move that has been a staple of Patriots rumors all season. But if he does, indeed, go, the Patriots can be expected to use their first-round pick on a new quarterback—and, maybe, use their second-round pick to bring in a young veteran receiver like Higgins.

If there’s going to be a wide receiver who makes sense as the subject of Patriots rumors, Higgins is as good a candidate as anyone. He turns 25 next month and though he struggled with injuries this year, he had 1,000-yard seasons next to Ja’Marr Chase in 2021 and 2022.

OMG TEE HIGGINS IS GONEEE 💨 THAT’S A 15 POINT PLAY 😱pic.twitter.com/ljxWnWJZe6 — NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLFantasy) December 23, 2023

The Patriots currently have the No. 2 overall pick and should be in position to land a top quarterback with that pick. He’ll need someone to throw to.

Here’s how writer Alex Ballentine makes the case for a potential Patriots-Bengals trade.

“(ESPN’s Jeremy) Fowler noted that Higgins would, ‘have a strong market,’ if the Bengals were to make him available.

“The New England Patriots could be one of those interested teams. They need wide receiver help now and could be looking to surround a quarterback like Drake Maye or Caleb Williams with support in their rookie season.

The Patriots’ second-rounder would be the 35th overall pick if the draft were today. That’s essentially a late first-rounder, while the 2025 first-rounder would still project as an early pick for the Bengals.

Meanwhile, the Patriots would have a legitimate No. 1 receiver which is one of the biggest needs on their roster right now.”

Patriots Rumors Swirl Around Bill Belichick

As for Belichick, the Patriots rumors swirl. Tom Curran, the insider for NBC Sports Boston, reported that team owner Robert Kraft has already decided to part ways with Belichick, and made the decision after the lifeless, 10-6, loss to Indianapolis in Week 11. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, though, reported that Belichick will be able to keep the job with a strong finish.

Tom Curran gives important context to Rapoport's latest reports about Belichick's future pic.twitter.com/OlUF52vO28 — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) December 17, 2023

Belichick is in his 24th season with New England. His worst year, at 5-11, came in 2000. He’d need to win all three remaining games to avoid his worst season as Pats coach.

The ever-reticent Belichick addressed his situation this week during his appearance on the “Greg Hill Show” on WEEI. He did not say much, however.

“Nothing’s changed,” Belichick said. “I’m going to keep — we’ve got Denver this week. Do all we can to get the team ready to play well against Denver.”