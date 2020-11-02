Patriots Trade Partner for Stephon Gilmore Emerges

Has Stephon Gilmore played his final game for the New England Patriots? Following a crushing three-point loss on Sunday, but strong play from his replacement, it’s possible. A primary suitor has been identified.

Gilmore to the Titans is a Possibility

Gilmore to the Patriots would make sense for several reasons. The Patriots wouldn’t be shipping him to an AFC East team they would have to see twice per year, and considering the team isn’t likely to want to pay the price tag he’s owed for next season as it tries to get a handle on its financials, a deal seems to be a matter of when and not if.

The Obvious Connection

The Titans’ head coach is former Patriots great Mike Vrabel. The Patriots have repeatedly picked up players from Tennessee’s practice squad, such as Mason Kinsey and Kristian Wilkerson, so it’s clear the Patriots have a good handle on the players on the Titans roster.

The Teams Run Similar Systems

Because Vrabel was a defensive player and one who found his measure of greatness in Belichick’s system, it’s easy to see the two men run systems with some obvious similarities. There is always a transition period in football when a player changes teams, but Gilmore could be landing with a team that minimizes the orientation period.

A Need for What Gilmore Brings

The Titans have struggled in pass coverage, which was evident on Sunday when the Cincinnati Bengals, behind rookie quarterback Joe Burrow sliced through the Tennessee passing defense on some crucial third downs.

A player like Gilmore who can still be a shutdown corner would seemingly help them instantly.

Titans a Legit Contender

Giving up multiple draft picks is a major sacrifice, but the Titans have to consider themselves serious title contenders. They barely lost to the only undefeated team in the NFL last week, and were seemingly caught off guard by the Bengals on Sunday.

In any case, if there is a belief Gilmore is the missing piece to a championship puzzle, it’s a deal that might be worth executing.

